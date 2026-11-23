How to watch Blackpool vs Leicester City with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League One - Game Week 9 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Bloomfield Road

Blackpool host Leicester City at Bloomfield Road in a League One fixture that finds the two clubs on very different paths.

The Seasiders are in turmoil. Ian Evatt left his role as head coach last week after 12 months in charge, following six defeats in ten league games.

Steve Thompson took interim charge for the trip of Wigan Athletic, and Blackpool lost 2-1. They now sit 22nd and are close to the relegation places.

Leicester arrive with momentum. Russell Martin's side recovered from a sluggish start and won 1-0 at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, a result that lifted them to ninth.

The Foxes have also had a turbulent few days off the pitch. They ended their shirt sponsorship with BC Game and are offering fans refunds on recently bought replica shirts.

On the pitch, though, Martin has plenty to be pleased about. His team have lost none of their last five games in all competitions.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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