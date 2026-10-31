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How to watch Birmingham City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 ARMCO Arena

Birmingham City Women host Tottenham Hotspur Women at ARMCO Arena in Solihull in a WSL fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Amy Merricks' side have shown they can compete with the league's stronger teams, having drawn with Arsenal Women in their most recent WSL outing. A home win would do plenty for their confidence and their position at the bottom of the table.

Tottenham arrive in the Midlands sitting fifth in the WSL, making this a fixture they will be expected to take something from. Martin Ho's team have found form inconsistent, though, with defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea in recent league matches casting doubt on their top-four credentials.

Birmingham have won two of their last five across all competitions and carry the advantage of playing on home turf. ARMCO Arena has become a ground where they are difficult to break down.

Spurs' attacking output in cup football has been sharp — a 6-1 win over Bristol City WFC last time out shows the firepower they possess — but their league form tells a different story.

This is a match where Birmingham's home advantage could prove decisive against a Tottenham side that has struggled for consistency in the WSL this term.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Birmingham City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women.

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