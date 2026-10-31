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WSL
team-logoBirmingham City Women
ARMCO Arena
team-logoTottenham Hotspur Women
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Watch Birmingham City Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur Women live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Birmingham City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women
Birmingham City Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women
WSL

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Birmingham City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women in live WSL action today.

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How to watch Birmingham City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Mix
CanadaSportsnet
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandSky Sport 4 NZ
IrelandSky Go
IndiaFanCode
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
WSL - Game Week 8
ARMCO Arena

Birmingham City Women host Tottenham Hotspur Women at ARMCO Arena in Solihull in a WSL fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Amy Merricks' side have shown they can compete with the league's stronger teams, having drawn with Arsenal Women in their most recent WSL outing. A home win would do plenty for their confidence and their position at the bottom of the table.

Tottenham arrive in the Midlands sitting fifth in the WSL, making this a fixture they will be expected to take something from. Martin Ho's team have found form inconsistent, though, with defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea in recent league matches casting doubt on their top-four credentials.

Birmingham have won two of their last five across all competitions and carry the advantage of playing on home turf. ARMCO Arena has become a ground where they are difficult to break down.

Spurs' attacking output in cup football has been sharp — a 6-1 win over Bristol City WFC last time out shows the firepower they possess — but their league form tells a different story.

This is a match where Birmingham's home advantage could prove decisive against a Tottenham side that has struggled for consistency in the WSL this term.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Birmingham City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Merricks
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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