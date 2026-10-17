International Coverage

How to watch Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Chris Davies takes charge of Birmingham City for this fixture, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

QPR are managed by Julien Stephan, and similarly, no probable lineup or squad news has been confirmed ahead of the match. Further details will be provided as they become available.

Form

Birmingham City have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over Preston North End, and they also beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 away from home earlier in the run. The Blues' only defeat in this sequence came against Norwich City, losing 2-1. That run of form reflects a side that has found its footing in the division after a slower start.

QPR have drawn four and won one of their last five Championship games. Stephan's side beat Derby County 4-1 in their most recent match, a result that stands out against a backdrop of four draws in the previous four outings. Rangers drew 1-1 with West Ham United and shared the points 2-2 with Preston North End in that same run, and they have not lost in the league across this five-match period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Birmingham City hosted QPR in the Championship and won 1-0. Before that, QPR beat Birmingham 2-1 at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, QPR hold two wins to Birmingham's two, with one draw, though Birmingham's victory in the most recent encounter gives them the edge in recent memory.

Standings

In the Championship table, Birmingham City sit fourth and Queens Park Rangers are fifth, placing both sides firmly in the playoff picture ahead of this fixture.