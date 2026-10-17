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Championship
team-logoBirmingham City
St Andrew's Knighthead Park
team-logoQueens Park Rangers
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Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers
Birmingham City
Queens Park Rangers
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Egypt

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Sky Sports

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

How to watch Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 11
St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Davies

Chris Davies takes charge of Birmingham City for this fixture, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

QPR are managed by Julien Stephan, and similarly, no probable lineup or squad news has been confirmed ahead of the match. Further details will be provided as they become available.

Form

BIR

BIR - Form

NOR
L2-1
DER
W1-2
MID
D2-2
WBA
W0-1
PNE
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
QPR

QPR - Form

CHA
D0-0
WBA
D1-1
PNE
D2-2
WHU
D1-1
DER
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Birmingham City have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over Preston North End, and they also beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 away from home earlier in the run. The Blues' only defeat in this sequence came against Norwich City, losing 2-1. That run of form reflects a side that has found its footing in the division after a slower start.

QPR have drawn four and won one of their last five Championship games. Stephan's side beat Derby County 4-1 in their most recent match, a result that stands out against a backdrop of four draws in the previous four outings. Rangers drew 1-1 with West Ham United and shared the points 2-2 with Preston North End in that same run, and they have not lost in the league across this five-match period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Birmingham CityDrawQueens Park Rangers
2
1
2
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
2
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
2
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Birmingham City hosted QPR in the Championship and won 1-0. Before that, QPR beat Birmingham 2-1 at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, QPR hold two wins to Birmingham's two, with one draw, though Birmingham's victory in the most recent encounter gives them the edge in recent memory.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
105231815+317
W
L
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Birmingham City sit fourth and Queens Park Rangers are fifth, placing both sides firmly in the playoff picture ahead of this fixture.

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