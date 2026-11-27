How to watch Birmingham City vs Bolton Wanderers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Birmingham City host Bolton Wanderers in the Championship at St Andrew's Knighthead Park, with the Blues looking to extend a strong start to the season.

Chris Davies's side sit fourth in the table and arrive in good spirits. They won 2-0 away at Burnley on Tuesday night, a result that came four days after a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City.

That Stoke loss ended a run of three straight victories over Swansea City, Millwall and Lincoln City. Birmingham have won four of their last five league games, a record that underlines their promotion credentials.

Bolton, managed by Steven Schumacher, visit in far less settled form. They sit 19th in the Championship and lost 3-1 at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

That defeat followed a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth, and Schumacher's team have won only once in their last five league outings. Their lone success came in a 1-0 victory at Charlton Athletic.

The two clubs meet in the second tier again after trading League One fixtures in recent seasons. Here is how to follow the action.

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