How to watch BG Pathum United vs Lion City Sailors FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 07:15

BG Pathum United face Lion City Sailors in AFC Champions League Two, with Group F positions on the line. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

The Thai side arrive in strong form. They have won four of their last five matches in all competitions and scored 12 goals in that run.

Their only defeat in that stretch was a 1-0 loss at Chonburi in the Thai League on November 2. They bounced back with a 3-0 win over Rayong on November 8.

Lion City have been even more convincing. The Singapore club have won all five of their recent matches and have not conceded a goal, scoring 22 times.

The Sailors currently sit top of Group F, with BG Pathum United second. That makes this a meeting between the two sides at the head of the table.

The teams know each other well. They drew 1-1 in this competition in September, and Lion City will want to build on a run that includes a 5-0 win over Adelaide United.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official TV channel and live stream information for this match is not currently available. Broadcast details will be added once they are confirmed.

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