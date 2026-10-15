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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoBG Pathum United
team-logoAdelaide United
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BG Pathum United vs Adelaide United: Worldwide AFC Champions League Two broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
BG Pathum United vs Adelaide United
BG Pathum United
Adelaide United
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Bangladesh

tapmad

tapmad.com

Bhutan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Bulgaria

Nova Sport Bulgaria

play.nova.bg

East Timor

Vision+

visionplus.id

Estonia-e


TV3 Sport Estonia (Sport 2 Baltic)

tv3.ee

Finland

VeikkausTV

veikkaus.fi

Hong Kong

HOY TV

hoy.tv

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Laos

BG Sports

youtube.com/@BGSportsOfficial

Latvia

TV3 Sport Latvia (Sport 2 Baltic)

tv3.lv

Lithuania

TV3 Sport Lithuania (Sport 2 Baltic)

tv3.lt

Macau

TDM Desporto

tdm.com.mo

Nepal

tapmad

tapmad.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

visionplus.id

Slovenia

Sportklub Slovenia

sportklub.n1info.si

Sri Lanka

tapmad

tapmad.com

Thailand

BG Sports

youtube.com/@BGSportsOfficial

Turkey

Spor Smart 2

dsmart.com.tr

Ukraine

Sport 2 Ukraine

poverkhnost.tv

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

How to watch BG Pathum United vs Adelaide United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between BG Pathum United and Adelaide United will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 13:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch BG Pathum United vs Adelaide United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for BG Pathum United is yet to be confirmed, with no coach, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions currently listed. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Adelaide United's camp is similarly light on confirmed information at this stage, with no lineup, injury, or suspension data available. More details will be added as the match approaches.

Form

BGP

BGP - Form

PAT
D0-0
RAS
W3-2
LCS
D1-1
BAU
L3-2
AUD
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AUN

AUN - Form

AUC
D1-1
AUC
L0-3
SOM
L2-1
CAN
L0-2
WFT
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BG Pathum United have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Ayutthaya United FC in the Thai League, continuing a run that has seen them struggle to win back-to-back games. They beat Rasisalai United 3-2 earlier in that stretch, though a 3-2 defeat to Bangkok United shows they can be vulnerable defensively. Across the five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Adelaide United's last five results tell a story of continental promise alongside domestic difficulty. Their standout result is a 3-0 win over Tai Po in the AFC Champions League Two, but they have lost their other four matches, including defeats to Cong An Ha Noi, South Melbourne, and two losses to Auckland FC. They have scored five goals in that period while conceding eight, with their only clean sheet coming in the Tai Po victory.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting between BG Pathum United and Adelaide United is recorded in the available data. This AFC Champions League Two fixture appears to be the first time the two clubs have met competitively.

Standings

Grp. F

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide UnitedAUN
110030+33
W
2
BG Pathum UnitedBG Pathum UnitedBGP
10101101
D
3
Lion City Sailors FCLion City Sailors FCLCS
10101101
D
4
Tai PoTai PoWFT
100103-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group F of the AFC Champions League Two, Adelaide United currently lead the standings, with BG Pathum United sitting in second place. The gap between the sides makes this a direct contest between the top two in the group.

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