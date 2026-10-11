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Super Lig
team-logoBesiktas
Tupras Stadyumu
team-logoKocaelispor
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Besiktas vs Kocaelispor: Worldwide Super Lig broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Besiktas vs Kocaelispor
Besiktas
Kocaelispor
Super Lig

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Besiktas vs Kocaelispor with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Super Lig - Game Week 7
Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Kocaelispor will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Kocaelispor today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Besiktas vs Kocaelispor Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Kocaelispor head coach Selcuk Inan is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Check back nearer the match for the latest squad updates from both camps.

Form

BJK

BJK - Form

COB
W6-2
FB
W1-2
ERZ
W3-0
OM
W4-1
AMS
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
KOB

KOB - Form

AMS
W2-0
KSP
W1-2
SAM
W1-0
GAL
L1-0
GAZ
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Besiktas have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Super Lig loss to Amed Sportif, though they had previously beaten Fenerbahce 2-1 away from home and thrashed Corum FK 6-2. Across those five games, Besiktas scored 16 goals and conceded seven. The Europa League victory over Marseille, a 4-1 win, was among the standout results in that run.

Kocaelispor have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Galatasaray, a 1-0 loss. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Gaziantep FK, and they also claimed away wins at Samsunspor and Konyaspor. Across five matches, Kocaelispor scored six goals and conceded just one.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BesiktasDrawKocaelispor
4
1
0
Super Lig
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
0
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
1
FT
Cup
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
1
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
1
FT
Super Lig
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
3
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
7
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
1
FT
Super Lig
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
1
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
3
FT
15Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Super Lig on February 28, 2026, when Besiktas won 1-0 away at Kocaelispor. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in a Cup tie in February 2026. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Besiktas have won three times, with one draw and one match not resulting in a Besiktas defeat.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
75111611+516
W
L
W
W
W
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
7421179+814
D
W
W
D
W
3
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
7412196+1313
W
W
D
L
W
4
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
7412165+1113
W
W
L
W
L
5
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
6402147+712
L
W
W
W
L
6
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
640274+312
W
L
W
W
W
7
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
733186+212
D
W
D
W
L
8
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
724188010
L
D
W
D
D
9
RizesporRizesporRIZ
731379-210
L
D
W
L
W
10
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
62227708
L
D
W
L
W
11
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
7223715-88
D
L
L
L
D
12
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
7223311-88
D
W
L
W
D
13
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
62131312+17
L
W
W
L
L
14
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
62131011-17
W
L
L
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
611448-44
D
W
L
L
L
16
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
7115615-94
L
L
L
L
L
17
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
60331115-43
D
D
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
6105216-143
L
L
L
W
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Super Lig table, Besiktas currently sit third while Kocaelispor are fourth, making this a direct contest between two sides in the upper reaches of the division.

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