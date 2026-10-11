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Liga Portugal
team-logoBenfica
Estadio da Luz
team-logoVitoria de Guimaraes
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Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes: Worldwide Liga Portugal broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes
Benfica
Vitoria de Guimaraes
Liga Portugal

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster Listed

Official Homepage

Algeria

Shasha

shasha.com

Angola

ZAP / Sport.TV África

zap.co.ao

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

Austria

DAZN / Sportdigital FUSSBALL

dazn.com / sportdigital.de

Belgium

DAZN

dazn.com

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

Egypt

Shasha

shasha.com

France

beIN Sports / myCANAL

beinsports.com / canalplus.com

Germany

DAZN / Sportdigital FUSSBALL

dazn.com / sportdigital.de

Mexico

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Mozambique

ZAP / Sport.TV África

zap.co.mz

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Nigeria

StarTimes / Sporty TV

startimes.com.ng / sportytv.com

Peru

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

Poland

Canal+ / Eleven Sports

canalplus.com/pl / elevensports.pl

Portugal

Benfica TV (BTV)

slbenfica.pt/btv

Saudi Arabia

Shasha

shasha.com

South Africa

StarTimes / Sporty TV

startimes.co.za / sportytv.com

Spain

DAZN

dazn.com

Sweden

TV4 Play

tv4play.se

Switzerland

DAZN / Sportdigital FUSSBALL

dazn.com / sportdigital.de

Turkey

beIN Sports / TOD

todtv.com.tr

Ukraine

Megogo

megogo.net

United States

beIN Sports / FuboTV

beinsports.com/us-en/ / fubo.tv

How to watch Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Liga Portugal - Game Week 8
Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Vitoria de Guimaraes will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 18:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
Formation
Vitoria de Guimaraes crest
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
4-2-3-1
S. SoaresS. SoaresS. DahlS. DahlD. BanjaquiD. BanjaquiT. AraujoT. AraujoA. CircatiA. CircatiF. AursnesF. AursnesA. SchjelderupA. SchjelderupG. PrestianniG. PrestianniRafa SilvaRafa SilvaJ. PalhinhaJ. PalhinhaV. PavlidisV. PavlidisO. ZychO. Zychteam-logoT. Stratateam-logoT. Borevkovicteam-logoT. Balieiroteam-logoJ. Mendesteam-logoAlanteam-logoL. Doucetteam-logoG. Nogueirateam-logoO. Camarateam-logoM. NogueiraA. JakupovicA. Jakupovic
Vitoria de Guimaraes crest
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
4-2-3-1
Benfica

Starting XI

Vitoria de Guimaraes

Manager

  • Marco Silva
  • T. Margarido

Marco Silva is without a cluster of first-team players for this fixture. Jakub Kaminski, Enzo Barrenechea, Georgiy Sudakov, and Leandro Barreiro are all sidelined through injury, while Clement Lenglet serves a suspension. It is a significant list of absentees for the home side, and updates on the probable lineup will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Vitoria de Guimaraes have no injury concerns to report, but Alioune Ndoye is suspended and will play no part for Tiago Margarido's visiting side.

Form

BEN

BEN - Form

MAR
W0-3
MOR
W0-4
GV
W3-1
MIL
W0-2
POR
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VSC

VSC - Form

NAC
W1-0
BRA
L1-0
CAP
D0-0
VIS
L2-1
MOR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Benfica have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in the Liga Portugal on September 20. Their strongest performance in that run was a 4-0 win away at Moreirense, and they also recorded a 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Europa League. Across those five games, the Eagles scored ten goals and conceded four.

Vitoria de Guimaraes have managed just one win in their last five, beating Nacional 1-0 in late August. They have drawn twice, against Moreirense and Casa Pia, and lost to both Academico Viseu and Braga. That run of one win, two draws, and two defeats tells the story of a side that has found goals and results hard to come by.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BenficaDrawVitoria de Guimaraes
4
1
0
Liga Portugal
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
3
Vitoria de Guimaraes badge
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
0
FT
Liga Portugal
Vitoria de Guimaraes badge
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
0
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
3
FT
Liga Portugal
Vitoria de Guimaraes badge
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
0
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
3
FT
Liga Portugal
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
Vitoria de Guimaraes badge
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
0
FT
Liga Portugal
Vitoria de Guimaraes badge
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
2
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
2
FT
12Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-0 win for Benfica at the Estadio da Luz in March 2026. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Liga Portugal, Benfica have been dominant, winning four times with one draw and no defeats. Vitoria de Guimaraes have not beaten Benfica in any of those encounters, and the Eagles have conceded just twice across all five meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
8800204+1624
W
W
W
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
8530209+1118
W
D
D
W
W
3
Santa ClaraSanta ClaraSC
8530124+818
W
D
W
W
D
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
7511227+1516
L
W
W
W
W
5
Academico ViseuAcademico ViseuVIS
84221110+114
W
W
W
W
L
6
AroucaAroucaARO
7322107+311
D
L
D
W
L
7
Gil VicenteGil VicenteGV
732265+111
W
D
L
L
D
8
BragaBragaBRA
732288011
L
D
W
L
W
9
Estrela da AmadoraEstrela da AmadoraEST
72411414010
L
D
W
D
W
10
AlvercaAlvercaALV
7223911-28
W
W
L
D
L
11
MaritimoMaritimoMAR
8224914-58
L
D
L
L
L
12
MoreirenseMoreirenseMOR
8224815-78
L
D
W
L
L
13
FamalicaoFamalicaoFAM
714297+27
W
D
D
D
L
14
Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesVSC
712458-35
D
L
D
L
W
15
NacionalNacionalNAC
7115715-84
L
L
L
L
L
16
Rio AveRio AveRA
7115515-104
L
D
L
L
W
17
Casa Pia ACCasa Pia ACCAP
8116317-144
L
W
L
D
L
18
EstorilEstorilEST
8026412-82
L
L
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Benfica sit third in the Liga Portugal table, meaning they are chasing the summit and cannot afford to drop further points at home. Vitoria de Guimaraes are 14th, a position that puts them uncomfortably close to the relegation zone and makes this a must-improve fixture for the visitors.

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