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How to watch Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liga Portugal - Game Week 8 11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Vitoria de Guimaraes will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 18:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Marco Silva is without a cluster of first-team players for this fixture. Jakub Kaminski, Enzo Barrenechea, Georgiy Sudakov, and Leandro Barreiro are all sidelined through injury, while Clement Lenglet serves a suspension. It is a significant list of absentees for the home side, and updates on the probable lineup will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Vitoria de Guimaraes have no injury concerns to report, but Alioune Ndoye is suspended and will play no part for Tiago Margarido's visiting side.

Form

Benfica have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in the Liga Portugal on September 20. Their strongest performance in that run was a 4-0 win away at Moreirense, and they also recorded a 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Europa League. Across those five games, the Eagles scored ten goals and conceded four.

Vitoria de Guimaraes have managed just one win in their last five, beating Nacional 1-0 in late August. They have drawn twice, against Moreirense and Casa Pia, and lost to both Academico Viseu and Braga. That run of one win, two draws, and two defeats tells the story of a side that has found goals and results hard to come by.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-0 win for Benfica at the Estadio da Luz in March 2026. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Liga Portugal, Benfica have been dominant, winning four times with one draw and no defeats. Vitoria de Guimaraes have not beaten Benfica in any of those encounters, and the Eagles have conceded just twice across all five meetings.

Standings

Benfica sit third in the Liga Portugal table, meaning they are chasing the summit and cannot afford to drop further points at home. Vitoria de Guimaraes are 14th, a position that puts them uncomfortably close to the relegation zone and makes this a must-improve fixture for the visitors.