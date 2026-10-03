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How to watch Belize vs French Guiana with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Belize and French Guiana will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belize vs French Guiana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Belize ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

French Guiana have also not released official squad information at this stage. Details on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Belize have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Sint Maarten in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 27, and they also beat St. Kitts and Nevis 6-2 in a November 2025 friendly. However, they lost to both Guyana and Sint Maarten in March 2026 friendlies, and fell 1-0 to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 30.

French Guiana have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 loss to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 26, and they drew 2-2 with Belize in November 2024. Across those five matches, French Guiana scored eight goals and conceded nine, showing attacking output alongside defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with French Guiana hosting Belize in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2024. Before that, Belize won 2-1 at home in November 2024 and 1-0 at home in November 2023. Across the five recorded meetings, Belize have won three times, French Guiana have won once, and one match ended level.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 French Guiana GUF 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 W L 3 Belize BLZ 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 L W 4 Sint Maarten SIM 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 L L Promotion Relegation

Belize sit second in CONCACAF Nations League Group B4, with French Guiana in third. The two sides are separated by just one position in the table, making this a direct contest between teams fighting to stay out of the bottom half of the group.