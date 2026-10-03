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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoBelize
team-logoFrench Guiana
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Belize vs French Guiana: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Belize vs French Guiana
Belize
French Guiana
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

United States

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

International

YouTube / CONCACAF GO

youtube.com

Puerto Rico

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

Jamaica

Bluu

bluu.tv

Trinidad and Tobago

Bluu

bluu.tv

Suriname

Bluu

bluu.tv

Belize

TNC 10

tnc10.com

Bahamas

Bluu

bluu.tv

Barbados

Bluu

bluu.tv

Saint Lucia

Bluu

bluu.tv

Grenada

Bluu

bluu.tv

Aruba

Bluu

bluu.tv

Seychelles

Bluu

bluu.tv

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

bluu.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Bluu

bluu.tv

Dominica

Bluu

bluu.tv

Bermuda

Bluu

bluu.tv

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bluu

bluu.tv

Turks and Caicos Islands

Bluu

bluu.tv

Cayman Islands

Bluu

bluu.tv

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

bluu.tv

Anguilla

Bluu

bluu.tv

Montserrat

Bluu

bluu.tv

How to watch Belize vs French Guiana with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Belize and French Guiana will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 03:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belize vs French Guiana today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Belize ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

French Guiana have also not released official squad information at this stage. Details on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

BLZ

BLZ - Form

KNA
W2-6
SIM
L2-3
GUY
L3-1
SIM
W0-1
VCT
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GUF

GUF - Form

NIC
L3-2
BLZ
L2-1
BLZ
D2-2
VCT
L2-1
SIM
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Belize have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Sint Maarten in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 27, and they also beat St. Kitts and Nevis 6-2 in a November 2025 friendly. However, they lost to both Guyana and Sint Maarten in March 2026 friendlies, and fell 1-0 to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 30.

French Guiana have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 loss to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 26, and they drew 2-2 with Belize in November 2024. Across those five matches, French Guiana scored eight goals and conceded nine, showing attacking output alongside defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BelizeDrawFrench Guiana
3
1
1
CONCACAF Nations League
French Guiana badge
French Guiana
GUF
2
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
2
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
2
French Guiana badge
French Guiana
GUF
1
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
1
French Guiana badge
French Guiana
GUF
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
French Guiana badge
French Guiana
GUF
0
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
2
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
French Guiana badge
French Guiana
GUF
1
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
0
FT
7Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with French Guiana hosting Belize in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2024. Before that, Belize won 2-1 at home in November 2024 and 1-0 at home in November 2023. Across the five recorded meetings, Belize have won three times, French Guiana have won once, and one match ended level.

Standings

B Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Saint Vincent and The GrenadinesSaint Vincent and The GrenadinesVCT
220031+26
W
W
2
French GuianaFrench GuianaGUF
21012203
W
L
3
BelizeBelizeBLZ
21011103
L
W
4
Sint MaartenSint MaartenSIM
200202-20
L
L
Promotion
Relegation

Belize sit second in CONCACAF Nations League Group B4, with French Guiana in third. The two sides are separated by just one position in the table, making this a direct contest between teams fighting to stay out of the bottom half of the group.

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