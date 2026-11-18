How to watch Belgium U17 vs Vietnam U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 1 20 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Belgium U17 and Vietnam U17 meet in Group G of the World Cup U17, with the Belgians arriving in fine form after a strong qualifying campaign.

Belgium head into the fixture as group leaders, having won three consecutive matches in European Championship U17 Qualification. Their most recent result was a 0-1 victory over Croatia U17, and they have looked sharp and well-organised throughout that run.

Vietnam U17 sit fourth in Group G. No recent form data is available for the Vietnamese side, which makes them a difficult team to assess ahead of this contest.

Belgium's attacking output has been notable in recent weeks. A 8-1 demolition of Kosovo U17 and a 4-1 win over Latvia U17 show a squad capable of scoring freely at this level.

Vietnam will need to be defensively disciplined to contain a Belgium side that has found the net regularly. How they set up without the ball could define their chances in this match.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Belgium U17 vs Vietnam U17 live, read on.

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