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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Beijing Guoan host Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Chinese side looking to extend a run of form that has placed them firmly in contention in the East group.

Nick Montgomery's Beijing side arrive in this fixture on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions, a sequence that includes back-to-back victories in the AFC Champions League Elite against Pohang Steelers and Buriram United.

Jeonbuk, managed by Jeong-Yong Chung, have had a more inconsistent spell. The South Korean club sit tenth in the East standings, and their continental form has faltered after a 2-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe in their most recent AFC Champions League Elite outing.

Beijing hold third place in the East group, giving this match added weight for the home side as they look to consolidate their position among the leading clubs in the competition.

For Jeonbuk, the need to arrest a run of mixed results makes this a fixture they cannot afford to approach without urgency. Their domestic form in the K-League 1 has been patchy, with two defeats in their last five league matches.

The history between these two clubs in this competition adds a layer of context to proceedings, with past meetings producing tight, competitive football across both legs.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC.

Team news & squads

Beijing Guoan are managed by Nick Montgomery, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been released ahead of this fixture. Probable lineup details are also yet to be confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC head into the match under Jeong-Yong Chung, with the away side similarly yet to release team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or their expected starting XI. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Beijing Guoan arrive in this fixture in outstanding form, having won all five of their most recent matches across domestic and continental competition. Their last outing saw them beat Henan FC 4-3 in the Super League, and they also recorded a 1-0 away win over Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five matches, Beijing have scored nine goals and conceded six, showing both attacking intent and some defensive vulnerability.

Jeonbuk's last five matches tell a more complicated story. Jeong-Yong Chung's side have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats in that period. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with FC Anyang in the K-League 1, and they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite. Jeonbuk have scored nine goals across those five games but conceded eight, reflecting the inconsistency that has defined their recent run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2019 in the AFC Champions League Elite, when Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC won 1-0 at Beijing Guoan's ground. Across the four meetings on record, Jeonbuk have the stronger overall record, winning two and drawing one, with Beijing yet to claim a victory against their South Korean opponents in this competition.