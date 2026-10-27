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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoBeijing Guoan
team-logoJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
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Watch Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC: AFC Champions League Elite live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
Beijing Guoan
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
AFC Champions League Elite

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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Malaysia

Astro Go

astro.com.my

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mozambique

StarTimes

startimesworld.com

Nigeria

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

visionplus.id

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.com

Ukraine

Sport 1 Ukraine

poverkhnost.tv

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Match Preview

Beijing Guoan host Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Chinese side looking to extend a run of form that has placed them firmly in contention in the East group.

Nick Montgomery's Beijing side arrive in this fixture on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions, a sequence that includes back-to-back victories in the AFC Champions League Elite against Pohang Steelers and Buriram United.

Jeonbuk, managed by Jeong-Yong Chung, have had a more inconsistent spell. The South Korean club sit tenth in the East standings, and their continental form has faltered after a 2-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe in their most recent AFC Champions League Elite outing.

Beijing hold third place in the East group, giving this match added weight for the home side as they look to consolidate their position among the leading clubs in the competition.

For Jeonbuk, the need to arrest a run of mixed results makes this a fixture they cannot afford to approach without urgency. Their domestic form in the K-League 1 has been patchy, with two defeats in their last five league matches.

The history between these two clubs in this competition adds a layer of context to proceedings, with past meetings producing tight, competitive football across both legs.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC.

Team news & squads

Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Montgomery

Beijing Guoan are managed by Nick Montgomery, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been released ahead of this fixture. Probable lineup details are also yet to be confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC head into the match under Jeong-Yong Chung, with the away side similarly yet to release team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or their expected starting XI. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

BEI

BEI - Form

POH
W3-1
QDH
W0-3
BUN
W0-1
QYI
W1-0
HEN
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JEO

JEO - Form

GWF
D2-2
DAE
L2-1
KOB
L2-0
JEJ
W3-2
FCA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Beijing Guoan arrive in this fixture in outstanding form, having won all five of their most recent matches across domestic and continental competition. Their last outing saw them beat Henan FC 4-3 in the Super League, and they also recorded a 1-0 away win over Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five matches, Beijing have scored nine goals and conceded six, showing both attacking intent and some defensive vulnerability.

Jeonbuk's last five matches tell a more complicated story. Jeong-Yong Chung's side have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats in that period. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with FC Anyang in the K-League 1, and they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite. Jeonbuk have scored nine goals across those five games but conceded eight, reflecting the inconsistency that has defined their recent run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Beijing GuoanDrawJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
0
1
3
AFC Champions League Elite
Beijing Guoan badge
Beijing Guoan
BEI
0
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC badge
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
JEO
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC badge
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
JEO
3
Beijing Guoan badge
Beijing Guoan
BEI
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Beijing Guoan badge
Beijing Guoan
BEI
0
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC badge
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
JEO
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC badge
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
JEO
1
Beijing Guoan badge
Beijing Guoan
BEI
1
FT
2Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2019 in the AFC Champions League Elite, when Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC won 1-0 at Beijing Guoan's ground. Across the four meetings on record, Jeonbuk have the stronger overall record, winning two and drawing one, with Beijing yet to claim a victory against their South Korean opponents in this competition.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
220041+36
W
W
5
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
6
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
7
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
8
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
210163+33
W
L
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
210123-13
L
W
11
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
12
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
13
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
14
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
15
Port FCPort FCTPF
200227-50
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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