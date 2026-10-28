United States DFB Play

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Magdeburg with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Country / Territory Broadcaster Broadcaster Homepage Austria ServusTV servustv.com Brazil ESPN4 Brazil espn.com.br Bulgaria Nova Sport Bulgaria play.diemaxxtra.bg Croatia Voyo voyo.rtl.hr Czech Republic Nova Sport 3 CZ tv.nova.cz Estonia Go3 Sport go3.tv France L'Équipe lequipe.fr Germany Das Erste daserste.de Greece ERT Sports 2 ertflix.gr Indonesia Vision+ visionplus.id Italy Como TV comotv.com Japan GAORA gaora.co.jp Latvia Go3 Sport go3.lv Lithuania Go3 Sport go3.lt New Caledonia L'Équipe lequipe.fr Norway VG+ vg.no Papua New Guinea Vision+ visionplus.id Poland TVP Sport sport.tvp.pl Portugal DAZN Portugal dazn.com Serbia Arena Sport 5 tvarenasport.com Slovakia Nova Sport 3 voyo.markiza.sk Spain Movistar+ movistarplus.es Switzerland Sunrise TV sunrise.ch Timor-Leste Vision+ visionplus.id Belgium (or North Macedonia) DAZN Belgium dazn.com

Match Preview

DFB-Pokal - Game Week 2 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich host Magdeburg at the Allianz Arena in the DFB-Pokal, as the Bundesliga leaders turn their attention to cup competition after a dramatic week.

It has been an extraordinary few days for Bayern. Vincent Kompany collapsed on Friday and was taken to hospital, forcing assistant Aaron Danks to take charge of Sunday's Bundesliga trip to Freiburg. Danks guided a heavily depleted squad to a 3-1 win, with Dayot Upamecano scoring and Michael Olise sealing the result in stoppage time.

Kompany remains in hospital, where he is undergoing further tests. Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed no diagnosis has been finalised and said the club will give their head coach all the time he needs to recover fully — and then some. Danks is expected to lead the side again at the Allianz Arena.

Beyond the managerial situation, Bayern also celebrated Harry Kane winning the Ballon d'Or in London on Monday evening. Kane beat Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to the award, becoming the first Bayern player to win it since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981. The timing adds a celebratory backdrop to what is already a charged atmosphere around the club.

Magdeburg arrive from the second division, where Petrik Sander's side have been in mixed form. They put six past Karlsruher SC last weekend but lost to Dynamo Dresden the week before, making their cup ambitions difficult to read.

For viewing information on where to catch this DFB-Pokal tie live, read on below.

Team news & squads

Bayern head into this fixture with significant injury and availability concerns. Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Bara Ndiaye all missed the Freiburg win and their status for the cup tie has not been confirmed. Kompany himself remains in hospital and will play no part on the touchline, with Danks again expected to deputise. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the situation develops.

For Magdeburg, coach Petrik Sander has not released specific injury or suspension information ahead of the trip to Munich. Further squad updates are expected in the days before the match.

Form

Bayern head into this cup tie on the back of three wins, one draw and one draw across their last five matches — a sequence that includes results in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Their most recent outing was the 3-1 victory at Freiburg, a result that kept them top of the Bundesliga table with 17 points from seven games. Earlier in that run, they put six past RB Leipzig without reply, though they also dropped points at home to Augsburg and drew 3-3 with Viking in Europe. Across those five games Bayern have shown attacking threat in abundance, even when rotation and injuries have altered the squad significantly.

Magdeburg's last five matches were all in the second division. They arrive in reasonable shape, winning three of those five games, including a 6-1 demolition of Karlsruher SC most recently and a 3-0 win over Hannover. A home defeat to Dynamo Dresden and a draw with Greuther Fürth show the inconsistency in Sander's squad, though the Karlsruhe result in particular demonstrated they can score freely on their day.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met rarely in competitive football. The most recent encounter on record came in the DFB-Pokal in November 2000, when the sides drew 1-1 with Magdeburg as the host. Before that, a friendly in May 2009 ended 3-2 to Bayern. With just two meetings in the dataset, there is little sustained head-to-head history to draw on, and Bayern have not lost to Magdeburg in either recorded fixture.