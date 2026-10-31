Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in live Bundesliga action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Football
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Angola

ZAP

ZAP

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

CCTV-5 Sports

CCTV Sports

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Egypt

MBC Action

MBC Group

France

beIN Sports 2

beIN Sports France

Germany

Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Sky Sport Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Iran

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports 2

Setanta Sports

Libya

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Mali

Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Mauritania

Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Mexico

FOX One

Fox Sports Mexico

Niger / Mozambique (Mozambique)

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Saudi Arabia

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Sudan

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Match Preview

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 8
Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with both clubs separated by nothing but goal difference at the top of the Bundesliga table.

The two sides are locked on 17 points apiece after seven matchdays, making this a genuine top-of-the-table collision rather than a routine fixture between traditional rivals. A win for either side would open up a meaningful gap at the summit this early in the season.

Bayern head into the match in strong domestic form but are operating without head coach Vincent Kompany, who is recovering from meningitis. Interim boss Aaron Danks has steadied the ship, and the squad responded with a 6-1 cup demolition of Magdeburg in midweek.

Dortmund arrive at the Allianz Arena with momentum of their own. Niko Kovac's side edged past Werder Bremen 3-2 in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday and have lost none of their five Bundesliga matches this term. Kovac used his pre-match press conference to call publicly for stronger VAR intervention, directing pointed criticism at what he described as excessive referee passivity in recent weeks.

The referee appointment has added a subplot. Daniel Siebert was originally scheduled to take charge but withdrew with a calf injury, with Tobias Stieler stepping in as a late replacement — a change that drew attention given Stieler's contentious history with Dortmund supporters.

Beyond the title race, there is the matter of Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, who leads Bayern's attack and remains in contract talks with the club. Lothar Matthäus has publicly urged Bayern to hand Kane whatever deal he wants, describing the England striker as the kind of player whose freedom on the pitch cannot be restricted.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live, plus full team news and the latest form.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Formation
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3-4-2-1
J. UrbigJ. UrbigJ. StanisicJ. StanisicK. LaimerK. LaimerJ. TahJ. TahD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoJ. KimmichJ. KimmichA. PavlovicA. PavlovicA. DaviesA. DaviesM. OliseM. OliseI. SaibariI. SaibariH. KaneH. KaneG. KobelG. KobelJ. GadouJ. GadouW. AntonW. AntonN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckJ. RyersonJ. RyersonC. ChukwuemekaC. ChukwuemekaF. NmechaF. NmechaD. SvenssonD. SvenssonJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamJ. VeermanJ. VeermanS. GuirassyS. Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich

Starting XI

Borussia Dortmund

Manager

  • A. Danks
  • N. Kovac
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google