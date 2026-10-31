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How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

United States Fubo United Kingdom Sky Sports Football Canada Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with both clubs separated by nothing but goal difference at the top of the Bundesliga table.

The two sides are locked on 17 points apiece after seven matchdays, making this a genuine top-of-the-table collision rather than a routine fixture between traditional rivals. A win for either side would open up a meaningful gap at the summit this early in the season.

Bayern head into the match in strong domestic form but are operating without head coach Vincent Kompany, who is recovering from meningitis. Interim boss Aaron Danks has steadied the ship, and the squad responded with a 6-1 cup demolition of Magdeburg in midweek.

Dortmund arrive at the Allianz Arena with momentum of their own. Niko Kovac's side edged past Werder Bremen 3-2 in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday and have lost none of their five Bundesliga matches this term. Kovac used his pre-match press conference to call publicly for stronger VAR intervention, directing pointed criticism at what he described as excessive referee passivity in recent weeks.

The referee appointment has added a subplot. Daniel Siebert was originally scheduled to take charge but withdrew with a calf injury, with Tobias Stieler stepping in as a late replacement — a change that drew attention given Stieler's contentious history with Dortmund supporters.

Beyond the title race, there is the matter of Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, who leads Bayern's attack and remains in contract talks with the club. Lothar Matthäus has publicly urged Bayern to hand Kane whatever deal he wants, describing the England striker as the kind of player whose freedom on the pitch cannot be restricted.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live, plus full team news and the latest form.

Team news & squads