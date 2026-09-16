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Europa League
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
BayArena
team-logoNK Celje
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje
Bayer Leverkusen
NK Celje
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect

United States

ViX

ViX

Mexico

Disney+ Premium

Disney+

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

TNT Sports 5

TNT Sports

Slovakia

Sport 1 SK

Sport 1 SK

Ireland

TNT Sports 5

TNT Sports

Puerto Rico

ViX

ViX

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
BayArena

Today's game between Bayer Leverkusen and NK Celje will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Martinez

Bayer Leverkusen are managed by Carles Martinez for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

NK Celje are led by Vitor Campelos, but squad details including injuries and suspensions have not been confirmed at this stage. Updates will follow as they become available.

Form

B04

B04 - Form

NEW
W1-2
SVW
W0-4
ELV
L3-2
FCU
W4-0
FCA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CEL

CEL - Form

SLB
L1-2
BRG
L4-1
ALU
W0-2
KOP
L0-1
NKB
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bayer Leverkusen have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, while their best result in that run was a commanding 4-0 win over Union Berlin. The sole defeat came against Elversberg, a 3-2 loss that broke what had otherwise been a productive run of results. Leverkusen have scored 13 goals across those five games, though the Elversberg result shows they can be vulnerable defensively.

NK Celje have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 defeat to NK Bravo in the Prva Liga, and they also lost 1-0 to Koper the week before. Their only victory came against Aluminij, a 2-0 win on the road. Celje have conceded in four of their five matches and will need to show greater defensive resilience at the BayArena.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Bayer Leverkusen and NK Celje from recent meetings. This fixture represents a rare European encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Bayer Leverkusen and NK Celje are currently positioned first in the Europa League standings heading into this fixture.

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