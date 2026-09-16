International Coverage

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 BayArena

Today's game between Bayer Leverkusen and NK Celje will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen are managed by Carles Martinez for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

NK Celje are led by Vitor Campelos, but squad details including injuries and suspensions have not been confirmed at this stage. Updates will follow as they become available.

Form

Bayer Leverkusen have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, while their best result in that run was a commanding 4-0 win over Union Berlin. The sole defeat came against Elversberg, a 3-2 loss that broke what had otherwise been a productive run of results. Leverkusen have scored 13 goals across those five games, though the Elversberg result shows they can be vulnerable defensively.

NK Celje have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 defeat to NK Bravo in the Prva Liga, and they also lost 1-0 to Koper the week before. Their only victory came against Aluminij, a 2-0 win on the road. Celje have conceded in four of their five matches and will need to show greater defensive resilience at the BayArena.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Bayer Leverkusen and NK Celje from recent meetings. This fixture represents a rare European encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Bayer Leverkusen and NK Celje are currently positioned first in the Europa League standings heading into this fixture.