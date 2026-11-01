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NWSL
team-logoBay FC
team-logoSan Diego Wave FC
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Watch Bay FC vs. San Diego Wave FC live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Bay FC vs San Diego Wave FC
Bay FC
San Diego Wave FC
NWSL

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Bay FC vs San Diego Wave FC in live NWSL action today.

How to watch Bay FC vs San Diego Wave FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview

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NWSL - Game Week 28

Bay FC host San Diego Wave FC in an NWSL regular season fixture that arrives at a critical point in the season, with Decision Day on November 1 set to determine the Shield and final playoff positions.

San Diego arrive in form. Jonas Eidevall's side have won four of their last five matches and sit second in the NWSL standings, firmly in contention near the top of the table. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Boston Legacy FC, a result that kept the Shield race tight.

Bay FC, managed by Emma Coates, have struggled for consistency. They head into this fixture having lost three of their last five games, including a 2-0 defeat to Angel City FC in their most recent outing, and sit in 14th place.

The contrast between these two sides could not be sharper. San Diego are pushing for the Shield, while Bay FC are fighting to close out the season on better terms.

With Decision Day approaching and every point carrying weight, this fixture has genuine stakes for at least one of these teams. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL clash.

Team news & squads

Bay FC vs San Diego Wave FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Coates

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