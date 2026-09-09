How to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Feyenoord will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hansi Flick will be without Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji through injury, while Eric Garcia is suspended. The projected XI for Barcelona reads: Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi; Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Raphinha.

For Feyenoord, Van Bronckhorst is dealing with four absentees: Jordan Bos, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, and Gijs Smal are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions reported. The projected XI is: Tjark Ernst; Jerry St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read, Mika Marmol; Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline, Gjivai Zechiel; Gaoussou Diarra, Nacho Ferri, Luciano Valente.

Form

Barcelona have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three in that run. Their last outing was a 5-0 win over Valencia in La Liga, and they also put five past both Rayo Vallecano (5-2) and Elche (5-0) in recent weeks. That consistent attacking output reflects a side in clinical form heading into European competition.

Feyenoord's last five matches produced three wins and two draws, with the most recent being a 3-1 victory at NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie. They drew 2-2 with both ADO Den Haag and Go Ahead Eagles during the same period, conceding in four of their five fixtures. The Dutch side have scored 13 goals across those matches but their defensive record will face a stern test at Camp Nou.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture at this time.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, Barcelona are placed fifth while Feyenoord sit thirteenth.