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How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona return to the Spotify Camp Nou on October 31 looking to bounce back in LaLiga after a bruising run of results that has dented their early-season authority.

Hansi Flick's side have dropped points in their last two league outings, losing the Clasico to Real Madrid and suffering a heavy defeat to PSG in Europe. Those back-to-back setbacks have allowed Atletico Madrid to close to within two points of the top, with Real Madrid now just three points behind.

The Catalans started the campaign with eleven consecutive victories, and a return to that relentless form is exactly what Flick is demanding from his squad. The German coach held a team-building session at the training ground this week in a bid to restore morale and refocus the group ahead of this busy fixture block.

Deportivo Alaves arrive at the Camp Nou in difficult form of their own. Quique Sanchez Flores' side have won just once in their last five LaLiga outings and sit seventh in the table, though they did claim a famous 1-0 victory over Barcelona at this exact fixture in May.

Barcelona's defensive injury list continues to grow, with Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde all unavailable or doubtful. Flick will also need to manage captain Raphinha carefully, with the Brazilian set to travel on a gruelling international trip to Singapore after this match.

With so much at stake in the title race, Barcelona cannot afford another slip. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga fixture live.

Team news & squads