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LaLiga
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoDeportivo Alaves
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Watch Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alaves live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves in live LaLiga action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomDisney+
CanadaTSN Premium
IndiaFanCode
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport Laliga ROA / DStv Now

SuperSport

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

TSN Premium

TSN

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1 / SuperSport Laliga ROA

beIN Sports

China

Migu

Migu Video

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Laliga ROA / DStv Now

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France / Disney+ Premium

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

beIN Sports 2 Indonesia / Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Italy

DAZN Italia / DAZN1

DAZN Italy

Japan

DAZN Japan / U-NEXT

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Sky Sports Norte / ViX

Sky México

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga ROA / DStv Now

SuperSport

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Laliga / DStv App

SuperSport

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1 / SuperSport Laliga ROA

beIN Sports

United States

ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes USA / fuboTV

ESPN+

Match Preview

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 11
Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona return to the Spotify Camp Nou on October 31 looking to bounce back in LaLiga after a bruising run of results that has dented their early-season authority.

Hansi Flick's side have dropped points in their last two league outings, losing the Clasico to Real Madrid and suffering a heavy defeat to PSG in Europe. Those back-to-back setbacks have allowed Atletico Madrid to close to within two points of the top, with Real Madrid now just three points behind.

The Catalans started the campaign with eleven consecutive victories, and a return to that relentless form is exactly what Flick is demanding from his squad. The German coach held a team-building session at the training ground this week in a bid to restore morale and refocus the group ahead of this busy fixture block.

Deportivo Alaves arrive at the Camp Nou in difficult form of their own. Quique Sanchez Flores' side have won just once in their last five LaLiga outings and sit seventh in the table, though they did claim a famous 1-0 victory over Barcelona at this exact fixture in May.

Barcelona's defensive injury list continues to grow, with Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde all unavailable or doubtful. Flick will also need to manage captain Raphinha carefully, with the Brazilian set to travel on a gruelling international trip to Singapore after this match.

With so much at stake in the title race, Barcelona cannot afford another slip. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga fixture live.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Formation
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
3-5-2
J. GarciaJ. GarciaJ. CanceloJ. CanceloG. MartinG. MartinP. CubarsiP. CubarsiA. BaldeA. BaldeRodriRodriPedriPedriA. GordonA. GordonL. YamalL. YamalF. LopezF. LopezRaphinhaRaphinhaA. SiveraA. SiveraN. TenagliaN. Tenagliateam-logoV. KoskiN. ValentiniN. ValentiniP. IbanezP. IbanezC. AlenaC. AlenaA. BlancoA. BlancoA. PerezA. PerezA. RebbachA. RebbachL. BoyeL. BoyeA. MartinezA. Martinez
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
4-2-3-1
Barcelona

Starting XI

Deportivo Alaves

Manager

  • H. Flick
  • Q. Sanchez Flores
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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