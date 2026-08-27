International Coverage

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 1 27 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at 27 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hansi Flick names a projected XI with Joan Garcia in goal and a back four of Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, and Joao Cancelo. Marc Bernal lines up in midfield alongside Pedri and Fermin Lopez, with Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha leading the attack. Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong are both absent through injury, though no suspensions affect the home side.

Edin Terzic is without Unai Eguiluz, Daniel Vivian, and Benat Prados through injury, while Yuri Berchiche serves a suspension. Unai Simon starts in goal, with Inaki Williams and Nico Williams expected to provide the attacking threat alongside Gorka Guruzeta. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 1-0 pre-season loss to Udinese. Their most recent outing was the 5-0 LaLiga victory over Elche on August 23, and they also beat Basel 5-2 in pre-season preparation. Across those five fixtures, Barcelona scored ten goals and conceded three.

Athletic Bilbao have won just once in their last five matches, a 3-0 pre-season friendly victory over Burgos CF. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla in LaLiga on August 22, and they also lost 3-1 to Real Zaragoza and 1-0 to Atalanta in friendly action. Bilbao scored six goals and conceded eight across that run, a sequence that points to a side still searching for defensive stability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 7, 2026, when Barcelona won 1-0 away at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga. Before that, Barcelona beat Athletic 5-0 in the Super Cup on January 7, 2026, and 4-0 at Camp Nou in a LaLiga fixture in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Barcelona have won all five, scoring 15 goals in total and keeping a clean sheet in four of those contests.

Standings

In the early LaLiga 2026-27 standings, Barcelona sit sixth while Athletic Bilbao are 19th.