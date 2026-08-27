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LaLiga
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
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Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

India

FanCode

China

Migu

United States

ESPN+

Indonesia

beIN Sports

Pakistan

FanCode

Nigeria

SuperSport

Brazil

Amazon Prime Video

Bangladesh

FanCode

Ethiopia

DStv Now

Mexico

Sky Sports

Japan

DAZN

Egypt

beIN Sports

DR Congo

StarTimes

Philippines

beIN Sports

Vietnam

SCTV

Turkey

S Sport+

Germany

DAZN

Thailand

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

Premier Sports

France

DAZN

South Africa

SuperSport

Kenya

DStv Now

Italy

DAZN

Myanmar

Skynet

Colombia

DGO

Uganda

StarTimes

Sudan

beIN Sports

Algeria

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports

Spain

DAZN

Argentina

DGO

Canada

TSN

Poland

Canal+ Poland

Australia

beIN SPORTS

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 1
Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at 27 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Formation
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4-2-3-1
1J. Garcia5P. Cubarsi18G. Martin24E. Garcia2J. Cancelo22M. Bernal10L. Yamal8Pedri7F. Lopez17A. Gordon11Raphinha1U. Simon7A. Berenguer4A. Paredes5Y. Alvarez12J. Areso9I. Williams8O. Sancet28P. Canales18M. Jauregizar10N. Williams11G. Guruzeta
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4-2-3-1
Barcelona

Starting XI

Athletic Bilbao

Manager

  • H. Flick
  • E. Terzic

Hansi Flick names a projected XI with Joan Garcia in goal and a back four of Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, and Joao Cancelo. Marc Bernal lines up in midfield alongside Pedri and Fermin Lopez, with Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha leading the attack. Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong are both absent through injury, though no suspensions affect the home side.

Edin Terzic is without Unai Eguiluz, Daniel Vivian, and Benat Prados through injury, while Yuri Berchiche serves a suspension. Unai Simon starts in goal, with Inaki Williams and Nico Williams expected to provide the attacking threat alongside Gorka Guruzeta. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

BAR

BAR - Form

NFO
W0-1
UDI
L1-0
BAS
W2-5
AHL
W2-1
ELC
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATH

ATH - Form

BUR
W0-3
OM
L3-1
ATA
L1-0
RZA
L3-1
SEV
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 1-0 pre-season loss to Udinese. Their most recent outing was the 5-0 LaLiga victory over Elche on August 23, and they also beat Basel 5-2 in pre-season preparation. Across those five fixtures, Barcelona scored ten goals and conceded three.

Athletic Bilbao have won just once in their last five matches, a 3-0 pre-season friendly victory over Burgos CF. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla in LaLiga on August 22, and they also lost 3-1 to Real Zaragoza and 1-0 to Atalanta in friendly action. Bilbao scored six goals and conceded eight across that run, a sequence that points to a side still searching for defensive stability.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BarcelonaDrawAthletic Bilbao
5
0
0
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
Super Cup
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
4
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
FT
Super Cup
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
15Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 7, 2026, when Barcelona won 1-0 away at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga. Before that, Barcelona beat Athletic 5-0 in the Super Cup on January 7, 2026, and 4-0 at Camp Nou in a LaLiga fixture in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Barcelona have won all five, scoring 15 goals in total and keeping a clean sheet in four of those contests.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220062+46
W
W
2
SevillaSevillaSEV
220052+36
W
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220020+26
W
W
4
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
5
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
211042+24
D
W
6
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110050+53
W
7
EspanyolEspanyolESP
210142+23
L
W
8
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
20204402
D
D
10
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10100001
D
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
10100001
D
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
201123-11
L
D
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
15
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
16
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
201103-31
D
L
18
ElcheElcheELC
201116-51
L
D
19
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
100113-20
L
20
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
200215-40
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the early LaLiga 2026-27 standings, Barcelona sit sixth while Athletic Bilbao are 19th.

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