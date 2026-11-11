How to watch Barcelona vs Arsenal Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 12 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Estadi Johan Cruyff

Barcelona host Arsenal Women at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with two of Europe's strongest clubs meeting in what promises to be a genuine test of Arsenal's continental ambitions.

Pere Romeu's Barcelona arrive in commanding form. Four wins from their last five matches across Liga F and the Women's Champions League paint a picture of a side operating at a high level, with a 5-1 victory over Madrid Femenino and an 8-0 demolition of HB Køge among their recent results.

Arsenal head into this fixture with growing momentum. Renee Slegers' side have won three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 Champions League win over SL Benfica and a 2-1 WSL victory at Liverpool FC Women last weekend.

In the Women's Champions League standings, Barcelona sit top of the table while Arsenal occupy fifth place, giving this fixture a clear edge as both clubs look to define their positions in the competition.

The last time these two sides met in this competition, Arsenal won 1-0 in May 2025. Barcelona will be eager to reassert themselves on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Women's Champions League fixture live.

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