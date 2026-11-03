How to watch Barcelona U19 vs Aston Villa U19 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

UEFA Youth League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 10:00

Barcelona U19 host Aston Villa U19 in the UEFA Youth League, with both clubs looking to strengthen their positions in what has been an uneven campaign for each side.

Barcelona's young squad has shown they can compete at this level, but consistency has been a problem. Their last five UEFA Youth League matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats, a record that reflects a side still finding its rhythm.

Aston Villa U19 arrive in difficult form. They have lost three of their last five UEFA Youth League fixtures and head into this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Viking U19, a result that will have frustrated their coaching staff.

The two sides met earlier in this competition, with Barcelona winning 3-1 at Villa Park in March 2025. That result gives the Spanish side a psychological edge, though youth football can shift quickly.

In the Champions League Path standings, Barcelona sit 20th while Aston Villa are placed 26th, meaning both clubs have work to do if they want to advance.

For those looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona U19 vs Aston Villa U19.

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