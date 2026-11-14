How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game LIVE: QB Jacoby Brissett set to make debut for Ravens, online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time
The Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland), during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 16 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Tuesday 17).
Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter reunites with his former mentor Jim Harbaugh as two struggling franchises collide on Monday Night Football.
The Ravens (4-5) have turned to newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett to try and snap a four-game losing streak against the winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-8).
How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers
In the US:
ABC / ESPN / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo
In the UK:
DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News
Baltimore Ravens Team News
- Quarterback Situation: Lamar Jackson is sidelined for 6 to 10 weeks with a broken and dislocated thumb. Newly traded veteran Jacoby Brissett will get the start under center after being acquired following a four-game losing skid.
- Key Injuries & Status: Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) has been officially ruled out for his fourth consecutive game. Safeties/defenders like Kyle Hamilton and Nate Wiggins were monitored earlier in the week, though the roster is relatively intact outside of Jackson. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (calf) and guard Vega Ioane (knee/shoulder) had limited practices during the week
- Roster Moves: Baltimore recently signed kickers Riley Patterson and Harrison Mevis (practice squad) as they look to stabilize special teams.
- Offensive/Defensive Focus: Running back Derrick Henry (689 yards, 8 TDs) continues to anchor the run game, while Zay Flowers leads the receiving targets (614 yards). Head coach Jesse Minter, formerly the Chargers' defensive coordinator, faces his old squad seeking to bounce back from a stretch where the defense surrendered over 33 points per game during their slide.
Los Angeles Chargers Team News
- Quarterback Situation: Justin Herbert has endured a difficult year statistically, throwing 6 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
- Playmakers: Running back Omarion Hampton leads the ground attack, while Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu anchor the pass rush.
Key Injuries & Practice Reports
- Wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) and receiver Brenen Thompson (hamstring) missed consecutive practices late in the week.
- Offensive lineman / tackle Trey Pipkins III (personal/knee) had his 21-day practice window opened from Injured Reserve, providing a potential boost to an OL heavily depleted by IR losses (Rashawn Slater, Tyler Biadasz, Trevor Penning).
- LB Daiyan Henley returned to full participation after dealing with a personal matter, following a bizarre aborted trade to Denver that fell apart after a failed physical.
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