How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game LIVE: Thursday Night Football, Online stream, TV channels, TNF information and kick-off time

Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

The Baltimore Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, November 5 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Friday, November 6).

Baltimore (4-4), who currently prop up the AFC North, are trying to snap a 3-game losing streak, but have major quarterback concerns. They take on a buoyant Jacksonville (5-2) outfit, who are looking to consolidate their lofty position in the AFC South standings.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars

In the US:

Amazon Prime / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

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Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

The NFL Week 9 curtain-opener at M&T Bank Stadium features two teams heading in completely opposite directions due to a historic medical crisis in the Ravens' quarterback room.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The big headline out of Baltimore is an unprecedented situation at quarterback. After losing two signal-callers in the first half of last week's loss to Buffalo, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is officially set to make his first career NFL start.

Quarterback Disaster : Lamar Jackson suffered a severe right thumb injury on the very first offensive snap last Sunday and will undergo surgery. He is heading to Injured Reserve (IR) and is likely out for the remainder of the regular season. Top backup Tyler Huntley is also sidelined with an "extended-time" turf toe injury. Fagnano himself has been fighting through an ankle injury but practiced fully on Tuesday. To build depth, the Ravens signed Kedon Slovis off the Packers' practice squad and brought back Austin Reed.

: Lamar Jackson suffered a severe right thumb injury on the very first offensive snap last Sunday and will undergo surgery. He is heading to Injured Reserve (IR) and is likely out for the remainder of the regular season. Top backup Tyler Huntley is also sidelined with an "extended-time" turf toe injury. Fagnano himself has been fighting through an ankle injury but practiced fully on Tuesday. To build depth, the Ravens signed Kedon Slovis off the Packers' practice squad and brought back Austin Reed. Offensive Line Boost : There is finally some good news up front. Rookie right guard Vega Ioane (MCL sprain) and veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest/toe/ankle) both returned to full practice participation on Tuesday. Right tackle Roger Rosengarten (ankle) and guard John Simpson (back) remain limited.

: There is finally some good news up front. Rookie right guard Vega Ioane (MCL sprain) and veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest/toe/ankle) both returned to full practice participation on Tuesday. Right tackle Roger Rosengarten (ankle) and guard John Simpson (back) remain limited. Defensive Rebound : Star linebacker Roquan Smith (foot) and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger/ribs) were both upgraded to full participation on Tuesday. Cornerback Nate Wiggins also trained fully despite a stinger.

: Star linebacker Roquan Smith (foot) and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger/ribs) were both upgraded to full participation on Tuesday. Cornerback Nate Wiggins also trained fully despite a stinger. Special Teams Change: Kicker Tyler Loop (right groin) has been placed on Injured Reserve. The Ravens will elevate Jake Moody from the practice squad to handle kicking duties on Thursday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Coming off a dominant 42-7 victory over the Colts, the AFC South-leading Jaguars face a short week marred by two massive season-ending blows to their defense.

Season-Ending Defensive Losses : Head coach Liam Coen confirmed that standout defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (torn quadriceps) and starting safety Eric Murray (elbow) have both been placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Jacksonville will heavily test its depth with Matt Dickerson up front and young safety Rayuan Lane III stepping into a permanent role.

: Head coach Liam Coen confirmed that standout defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (torn quadriceps) and starting safety Eric Murray (elbow) have both been placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Jacksonville will heavily test its depth with Matt Dickerson up front and young safety Rayuan Lane III stepping into a permanent role. Backfield Concerns : Star running back Bhayshul Tuten, who has been central to the offense, did not practice on Monday or Tuesday due to a foot/ankle injury. If Tuten cannot go, veteran Chris Rodriguez Jr. is expected to act as the team's primary "bell cow" back against Baltimore despite dealing with a minor hand injury.

: Star running back Bhayshul Tuten, who has been central to the offense, did not practice on Monday or Tuesday due to a foot/ankle injury. If Tuten cannot go, veteran Chris Rodriguez Jr. is expected to act as the team's primary "bell cow" back against Baltimore despite dealing with a minor hand injury. Limited Participants : Several notable starters are fighting through minor injuries on the short week, including edge rusher Travon Walker (ribs), guard Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle), safety Antonio Johnson (ankle), and cornerback Jarrian Jones (ankle). All were limited on Tuesday.

: Several notable starters are fighting through minor injuries on the short week, including edge rusher Travon Walker (ribs), guard Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle), safety Antonio Johnson (ankle), and cornerback Jarrian Jones (ankle). All were limited on Tuesday. On the Perimeter: Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. broke out of a recent two-game slump with a touchdown catch last week, solidifying Trevor Lawrence's elite aerial options alongside a healthy wideout corps.

Baltimore Ravens BAL Form Jacksonville Jaguars JAX BAL BAL JAX JAX All Games All Games Buffalo Bills BUF 36 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL L Baltimore Ravens BAL 13 35 Cincinnati Bengals CIN L Cleveland Browns CLE 13 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL L Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 30 Baltimore Ravens BAL W Baltimore Ravens BAL 24 18 Tennessee Titans TEN W Matches played 5 Points scored 87 All Games All Games Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 42 7 Indianapolis Colts IND W Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 31 34 Houston Texans HOU L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 19 17 Philadelphia Eagles PHI W Cincinnati Bengals CIN 17 22 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX W Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 35 6 New England Patriots NE W Matches played 5 Points scored 149

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 7 Baltimore Ravens BAL 23 FT NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 28 Baltimore Ravens BAL 27 FT NFL Baltimore Ravens BAL 40 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 14 FT NFL Preseason Baltimore Ravens BAL 29 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 0 FT NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 44 Baltimore Ravens BAL 7 FT 126 Points scored 93

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks