International Coverage

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 AFAS Stadion

Today's game between AZ Alkmaar and Hapoel Beer Sheva will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Leeroy Echteld takes charge of AZ Alkmaar for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Hapoel Beer Sheva are led by Ran Kozuch, and similarly, no confirmed team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been provided. Further squad details are expected to emerge ahead of the match.

Form

AZ Alkmaar head into this match with a mixed run of form, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Eredivisie defeat to Feyenoord, a sharp contrast to the 1-0 league win over Telstar that preceded it. Earlier in the run, AZ claimed a 2-3 away victory at SC Heerenveen and drew 1-1 with Willem II. Across the five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded six.

Hapoel Beer Sheva's last five matches span European and qualifying competition. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. Before that, they suffered a 5-2 defeat to Sabah FK in Champions League qualification, though they had beaten the same opponent 2-1 in the first leg. Beer Sheva also recorded back-to-back wins over FK Crvena Zvezda in qualifying, winning 1-0 and then 0-2. Across those five matches, they scored five goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for AZ Alkmaar and Hapoel Beer Sheva across recent meetings. This fixture will provide the first recorded data point for this matchup in the current dataset.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Hapoel Beer Sheva sit 17th while AZ Alkmaar are placed 25th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the standings and are in need of a positive result to improve their position in the competition.