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Europa League
team-logoAZ Alkmaar
AFAS Stadion
team-logoHapoel Beer Sheva
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AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva
AZ Alkmaar
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live 12

Canal+

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Israel

Sport 1

Sport 1

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport 2

Ziggo Sport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Thailand

beIN SPORTS MAX Thailand

beIN Sports Thailand

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
AFAS Stadion

Today's game between AZ Alkmaar and Hapoel Beer Sheva will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Echteld

Leeroy Echteld takes charge of AZ Alkmaar for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Hapoel Beer Sheva are led by Ran Kozuch, and similarly, no confirmed team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been provided. Further squad details are expected to emerge ahead of the match.

Form

AZ

AZ - Form

HEE
W2-3
WII
D1-1
SUN
L1-0
TEL
W1-0
FEY
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HBS

HBS - Form

ZVE
W1-0
ZVE
W0-2
SAB
W2-1
SAB
L5-2
DZG
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

AZ Alkmaar head into this match with a mixed run of form, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Eredivisie defeat to Feyenoord, a sharp contrast to the 1-0 league win over Telstar that preceded it. Earlier in the run, AZ claimed a 2-3 away victory at SC Heerenveen and drew 1-1 with Willem II. Across the five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded six.

Hapoel Beer Sheva's last five matches span European and qualifying competition. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. Before that, they suffered a 5-2 defeat to Sabah FK in Champions League qualification, though they had beaten the same opponent 2-1 in the first leg. Beer Sheva also recorded back-to-back wins over FK Crvena Zvezda in qualifying, winning 1-0 and then 0-2. Across those five matches, they scored five goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for AZ Alkmaar and Hapoel Beer Sheva across recent meetings. This fixture will provide the first recorded data point for this matchup in the current dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Hapoel Beer Sheva sit 17th while AZ Alkmaar are placed 25th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the standings and are in need of a positive result to improve their position in the competition.

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