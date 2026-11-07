How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 18 7 Nov 2026 - 18:10

Atletico Nacional host Deportivo Pereira in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture with very different implications for each side. The table leaders welcome a team rooted to the foot of the standings, making this a contest with contrasting urgency.

Lucas Gonzalez's Nacional have been the most consistent side in the Clausura. They sit top of the table and have won three of their last five Primera A matches, though their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Bucaramanga.

That draw aside, Nacional's form has been strong. Wins over Santa Fe, Independiente Medellin, and Deportivo Pasto in October underline their quality, and they remain the standard-setters in this division.

Deportivo Pereira arrive in difficult circumstances. Jose Alexis Marquez's side sit 15th in the Clausura table and have taken just one win from their last five Primera A games, a 1-0 victory over CD Jaguares at the end of October.

Their most recent outing brought a 3-1 defeat to Tolima, a result that compounds the pressure on a side that cannot afford to fall further adrift. Pereira have shown they can compete on their own patch, but this is a different challenge entirely.

Head-to-head history offers Pereira some encouragement. They have beaten Nacional twice in their last five meetings, including a 1-0 home win in April 2026, and the Medellin side will need to be at their best to avoid a repeat.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira live.

Team news & squads