International Coverage

How to watch Atletico MG vs Montevideo City Torque with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Copa Sudamericana - Semi Finals 14 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Atletico MG and Montevideo City Torque will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Montevideo City Torque today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Atletico MG squad. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Montevideo City Torque, Marcelo Mendez has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Atletico MG head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Serie A victory over Santos FC, and they also recorded a 1-0 league win over Red Bull Bragantino on October 3. A 4-2 Copa Sudamericana win over Santos FC earlier in September also featured in that run. Across those five matches, Atletico MG scored nine goals and conceded five.

Montevideo City Torque have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Primera Division matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Danubio on October 9, and they also claimed a 1-4 away victory over Central Espanol in September. They scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is currently available for meetings between Atletico MG and Montevideo City Torque. Further historical record information may be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

Atletico MG sit first in Copa Sudamericana Group B, while Montevideo City Torque lead Copa Sudamericana Group F.