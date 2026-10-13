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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will kick off at 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- D. Simeone
- M. Carrick
Form
Atletico Madrid arrive in this fixture with four wins from their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Liverpool in the Champions League. They beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1 most recently and earlier dismantled Osasuna 4-0, scoring ten goals across the five-game run while conceding just three. Four consecutive wins in LaLiga underline a team in strong rhythm heading into European competition.
Manchester United's last five matches tell a different story. Carrick's side have managed just one win in that period, a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK, and have drawn twice and lost twice in all other fixtures. They drew 1-1 with both Tottenham and Fulham in the Premier League, lost 0-1 to Manchester City, and were beaten 3-2 by Brighton in the Carabao Cup. United have scored seven goals in those five games but conceded six, a defensive record that will concern the coaching staff ahead of facing Simeone's side.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in August 2026, with Manchester United winning 2-1. Before that, Atletico won 1-0 in a 2022 friendly. In competitive football, the sides last met in the 2021-22 Champions League round of 16, where Atletico won 1-0 at Old Trafford after a 1-1 draw in Madrid. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Atletico hold the edge with two wins to United's one, with one draw.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|+6
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|6
W
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|+3
|3
L
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|3
W
L
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
W
L
|18
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
W
L
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
W
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
W
L
|21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
W
L
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|25
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
L
D
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|27
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|29
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|0
L
L
|30
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
L
L
|31
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
L
L
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
L
L
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
|34
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
In the Champions League, Atletico Madrid sit in 25th place while Manchester United are placed 4th. That gap in the standings means United come into this match as the stronger-positioned side in the competition, adding further pressure on Atletico to deliver a result on home soil.