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Champions League
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoManchester United
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Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Atletico Madrid
Manchester United
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Mexico

FOX

foxsports.com.mx

Nigeria

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

primevideo.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will kick off at 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United lineups

4-4-2
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
page.match.formation.title
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
J. OblakJ. OblakM. LlorenteM. LlorenteD. HanckoD. HanckoA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoC. RomeroC. RomeroA. BaenaA. BaenaP. BarriosP. BarriosG. SimeoneG. SimeoneJ. CardosoJ. CardosoJ. AlvarezJ. AlvarezK. LeeK. LeeS. LammensS. LammensA. HeavenA. HeavenL. YoroL. YoroD. DalotD. DalotL. MartinezL. MartinezB. FernandesB. FernandesY. TielemansY. TielemansA. SantosA. SantosC. BalebaC. BalebaM. RashfordM. RashfordB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-4-2
Atletico Madrid

Starting XI

Manchester United

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone
  • M. Carrick
Atletico Madrid

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United

No sidelined players

Form

ATM

ATM - Form

LIV
L2-1
RSO
W0-3
OSA
W4-0
RMA
W2-1
ALA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MUN

MUN - Form

SAB
W4-0
MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Atletico Madrid arrive in this fixture with four wins from their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Liverpool in the Champions League. They beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1 most recently and earlier dismantled Osasuna 4-0, scoring ten goals across the five-game run while conceding just three. Four consecutive wins in LaLiga underline a team in strong rhythm heading into European competition.

Manchester United's last five matches tell a different story. Carrick's side have managed just one win in that period, a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK, and have drawn twice and lost twice in all other fixtures. They drew 1-1 with both Tottenham and Fulham in the Premier League, lost 0-1 to Manchester City, and were beaten 3-2 by Brighton in the Carabao Cup. United have scored seven goals in those five games but conceded six, a defensive record that will concern the coaching staff ahead of facing Simeone's side.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawManchester United
2
1
1
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Champions League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in August 2026, with Manchester United winning 2-1. Before that, Atletico won 1-0 in a 2022 friendly. In competitive football, the sides last met in the 2021-22 Champions League round of 16, where Atletico won 1-0 at Old Trafford after a 1-1 draw in Madrid. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Atletico hold the edge with two wins to United's one, with one draw.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
220082+66
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
4
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
14
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
28
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
200236-30
L
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200225-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, Atletico Madrid sit in 25th place while Manchester United are placed 4th. That gap in the standings means United come into this match as the stronger-positioned side in the competition, adding further pressure on Atletico to deliver a result on home soil.

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