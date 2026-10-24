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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid return to LaLiga action at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, where they host Deportivo de A Coruna in what shapes up as a stern test of their title credentials.

Diego Simeone's side are riding a wave of momentum. Four wins from their last five competitive outings, including a derby victory over Real Madrid and a 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester United, have placed Atletico firmly in the conversation at the top of LaLiga. A 1-1 draw at Stuttgart in midweek, where Julian Alvarez ended a lengthy goal drought to earn a point with ten men, showed the character running through this squad.

Simeone will be without Koke and Cristian Romero through injury, but the depth available to him remains considerable. The likes of Ademola Lookman and Jonathan David offer genuine attacking threat, while the defensive structure that has conceded just once across their recent winning run gives Atletico a platform to control games on their own turf.

Deportivo arrive in the capital sitting ninth in LaLiga, a position that flatters neither their ambitions nor their inconsistent recent form. Antonio Hidalgo's squad have drawn two of their last three league matches and lost to Real Sociedad, and they travel to Madrid with a lengthy injury list that includes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Yeremay Hernandez.

The visitors have won just once in their last five meetings with Atletico across all competitions, and that sole victory came in a Copa del Rey tie in January. On the road in LaLiga this season, Deportivo have struggled to impose themselves, losing to Sevilla and Real Sociedad in recent weeks.

Atletico will be eager to convert home dominance into three points and keep pace with the LaLiga summit. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads

Simeone names a strong projected XI featuring Jan Oblak in goal, with a back four of Robin Le Normand, Daniel Martinez, Marc Pubill, and David Hancko. Pablo Barrios and Morten Hjulmand are set to anchor midfield, with Kang-In Lee and Giuliano Simeone providing width, and Ademola Lookman supporting Jonathan David in attack. Koke and Cristian Romero are both unavailable through injury.

For Deportivo, Antonio Hidalgo is dealing with a significant number of absentees. Zakaria Eddahchouri, Marc Casado, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Noe Carrillo, Bright Ede, and Yeremay Hernandez are all ruled out, leaving the visitors short of options across the pitch. Leo Roman starts in goal behind a back four of Ximo Navarro, Jose Gimenez, Miguel Loureiro, and Giacomo Quagliata, with Jonathan Asp and Bil Nsongo leading the attack.

Form

Atletico Madrid head into this fixture having won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, a result that followed a run of four straight victories including a 2-0 win over Manchester United and a 2-1 derby triumph against Real Madrid. Across those five matches, Atletico scored eight goals and conceded three, with the Stuttgart draw the only occasion they failed to take maximum points.

Deportivo have found consistency harder to come by, picking up one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Levante, and they have also lost 3-2 to Real Sociedad and 1-0 to Sevilla during this period. The visitors scored five goals and conceded seven across those five outings, a record that underlines the defensive vulnerabilities Atletico will look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Copa del Rey in January 2026, when Deportivo won 1-0 at home to eliminate Atletico from the competition. Across the last five recorded encounters in all competitions, Atletico hold the upper hand with three wins to Deportivo's one, with one match ending level. The previous four meetings all produced low-scoring results, with Atletico winning 1-0 on three separate occasions.