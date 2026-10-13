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UEFA Youth League
team-logoAtletico Madrid U19
team-logoManchester United U19
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Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19: Worldwide UEFA Youth League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19
Atletico Madrid U19
Manchester United U19
UEFA Youth League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Great Britain

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

Ireland Republic

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

How to watch Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19 with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19 will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19 today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Atletico Madrid U19 ahead of this fixture. Details on the coach, probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions are yet to be released, and this section will be updated as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Manchester United U19 are similarly yet to release official team news. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and lineup information will be added once confirmed by the club.

Form

AMA

AMA - Form

PSV
L3-1
DYN
W2-6
MAH
W1-1
CBR
L0-4
LIU
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MUN

MUN - Form

ZVI
W2-5
ZVI
W6-0
AZU
L2-1
AZU
D0-0
SAB
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Atletico Madrid U19 have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five UEFA Youth League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool U19, a result that continued a run of inconsistency. The heaviest defeat in that stretch came against Club Brugge U19, a 4-0 loss that stands as a clear low point. Across those five games, Atletico have scored eight goals and conceded 14, a defensive record that will concern the coaching staff.

Manchester United U19 have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five UEFA Youth League fixtures. Their most recent match produced a commanding 5-0 win over Sabah FK U19, and they also recorded a 6-0 victory over Zalgiris Vilnius U19 earlier in that run. United have scored 14 goals across those five games, demonstrating a potent attacking output that makes them a genuine threat.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Slavia Prague U19Slavia Prague U19SLP
220051+46
W
W
2
Lille U19Lille U19LIL
211031+24
W
D
3
PSV Eindhoven U19PSV Eindhoven U19PSV
211021+14
D
W
4
Paris Saint Germain U19Paris Saint Germain U19PSG
110061+53
W
5
Manchester United U19Manchester United U19MUN
110050+53
W
6
VfB Stuttgart U19VfB Stuttgart U19VFB
110050+53
W
7
Bayern Munich U19Bayern Munich U19BNM
210163+33
L
W
8
Real Madrid U19Real Madrid U19RLM
110030+33
W
9
Roma U19Roma U19RMA
110042+23
W
10
FC Porto U19FC Porto U19POR
110031+23
W
11
Club Brugge U19Club Brugge U19CBR
210154+13
L
W
12
Villarreal U19Villarreal U19VIL
110032+13
W
13
Feyenoord U19Feyenoord U19FEY
110021+13
W
14
Lens U19Lens U19LEN
21014403
W
L
15
Barcelona U19Barcelona U19BAU
21012203
W
L
16
Arsenal U19Arsenal U19ARU
210134-13
L
W
17
Inter U19Inter U19INT
210113-23
W
L
18
Viking U19Viking U19VIK
210125-33
W
L
19
RB Leipzig U19RB Leipzig U19RBL
20202202
D
D
20
Atletico Madrid U19Atletico Madrid U19AMA
10102201
D
21
Liverpool U19Liverpool U19LIU
10102201
D
22
Como U19Como U19COM
10101101
D
23
AEK Athens U19AEK Athens U19AEK
10100001
D
24
LASK U19LASK U19LAS
10100001
D
25
Real Betis U19Real Betis U19BET
10100001
D
26
Sporting CP U19Sporting CP U19SPU
201145-11
L
D
27
Galatasaray U19Galatasaray U19GLT
201123-11
L
D
28
Borussia Dortmund U19Borussia Dortmund U19BVB
100123-10
L
29
SSC Napoli U19SSC Napoli U19NAP
100112-10
L
30
Shakhtar Donetsk U19Shakhtar Donetsk U19SHA
100101-10
L
31
Aston Villa U19Aston Villa U19
100135-20
L
32
Fenerbahce U19Fenerbahce U19
100124-20
L
33
Manchester City U19Manchester City U19MCU
100113-20
L
34
Bodoe/Glimt U19Bodoe/Glimt U19BOD
100116-50
L
35
Slovan Bratislava U19Slovan Bratislava U19SLO
100116-50
L
36
Sabah FK U19Sabah FK U19SAB
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the Champions League Path standings, Manchester United U19 sit third, placing them firmly in contention, while Atletico Madrid U19 are 14th, a position that underlines the pressure on the Spanish side to collect points and improve their standing in the competition.

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