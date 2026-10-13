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How to watch Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19 with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Youth League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19 will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid U19 vs Manchester United U19 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Atletico Madrid U19 ahead of this fixture. Details on the coach, probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions are yet to be released, and this section will be updated as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Manchester United U19 are similarly yet to release official team news. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and lineup information will be added once confirmed by the club.

Form

Atletico Madrid U19 have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five UEFA Youth League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool U19, a result that continued a run of inconsistency. The heaviest defeat in that stretch came against Club Brugge U19, a 4-0 loss that stands as a clear low point. Across those five games, Atletico have scored eight goals and conceded 14, a defensive record that will concern the coaching staff.

Manchester United U19 have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five UEFA Youth League fixtures. Their most recent match produced a commanding 5-0 win over Sabah FK U19, and they also recorded a 6-0 victory over Zalgiris Vilnius U19 earlier in that run. United have scored 14 goals across those five games, demonstrating a potent attacking output that makes them a genuine threat.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Atletico Madrid U19 and Manchester United U19. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

In the Champions League Path standings, Manchester United U19 sit third, placing them firmly in contention, while Atletico Madrid U19 are 14th, a position that underlines the pressure on the Spanish side to collect points and improve their standing in the competition.