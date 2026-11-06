How to watch Atlante vs Santos Laguna with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States DirecTV

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 16 6 Nov 2026 - 22:00 Estadio Quintana Roo

Atlante host Santos Laguna at Estadio Quintana Roo in Cancun in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that pits a struggling home side against visitors who have found form at the right moment.

Miguel Herrera's Atlante arrive at this fixture in poor shape. Los Potros de Hierro have lost four of their last five Liga MX matches, and their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to CD Guadalajara — a result that has left them deep in the relegation places in 16th.

Santos Laguna arrive in far better condition. Renato Paiva's side bounced back from their heavy 4-1 loss to Tijuana by beating Necaxa 1-0 in their last outing, and Los Guerreros currently sit eighth in the Apertura standings.

The contrast in form is stark. Atlante have struggled to string results together all season, while Santos have shown they can produce when it counts, racking up wins over Pumas, Queretaro, and Atletico de San Luis in recent weeks.

Herrera will need a significant response from his squad at home, though the head-to-head record between these two clubs offers little historical comfort for the hosts.

For Santos, a win here would push them closer to the Liguilla places and build on what has been a steadily improving second half of the Apertura campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlante vs Santos Laguna live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads