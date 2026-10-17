International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Website
Argentina
Apple TV
Australia
Apple TV
Austria
Apple TV
Belgium
Apple TV
Brazil
Apple TV
Canada
Apple TV
Chile
Apple TV
Colombia
Apple TV
Czech Republic
Apple TV
Denmark
Apple TV
Egypt
Apple TV
Finland
Apple TV
France
Apple TV
Germany
Apple TV
Great Britain
Apple TV
India
Apple TV
Indonesia
Apple TV
Italy
Apple TV
Japan
Apple TV
Mexico
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Netherlands
Apple TV
Norway
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Poland
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Spain
Apple TV
United States
Apple TV
How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 00:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF Probable lineups
Manager
- G. Martino
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Standings
Eastern
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|29
|20
|6
|3
|63
|22
|+41
|66
W
W
W
W
D
|2
|29
|14
|10
|5
|70
|50
|+20
|52
W
W
L
D
D
|3
|29
|15
|4
|10
|48
|41
|+7
|49
W
L
L
W
W
|4
|29
|14
|6
|9
|52
|43
|+9
|48
L
W
W
W
L
|5
|29
|13
|7
|9
|51
|43
|+8
|46
L
W
L
W
D
|6
|29
|13
|6
|10
|59
|46
|+13
|45
W
W
W
W
W
|7
|29
|11
|5
|13
|54
|69
|-15
|38
D
W
L
L
W
|8
|29
|10
|6
|13
|39
|54
|-15
|36
L
W
L
W
W
|9
|28
|9
|9
|10
|60
|68
|-8
|36
L
W
L
D
D
|10
|29
|8
|9
|12
|42
|40
|+2
|33
L
L
D
L
W
|11
|29
|7
|12
|10
|44
|55
|-11
|33
D
W
L
L
L
|12
|28
|7
|12
|9
|36
|47
|-11
|33
W
L
D
L
D
|13
|29
|9
|5
|15
|44
|47
|-3
|32
W
L
W
W
L
|14
|29
|8
|6
|15
|36
|48
|-12
|30
W
L
D
W
D
|15
|29
|6
|6
|17
|35
|59
|-24
|24
L
L
W
L
L