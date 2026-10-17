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Major League Soccer
team-logoAtlanta United
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
team-logoInter Miami CF
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Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF: Worldwide Major League Soccer broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF
Atlanta United
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Argentina

Apple TV

Apple TV

Australia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Austria

Apple TV

Apple TV

Belgium

Apple TV

Apple TV

Brazil

Apple TV

Apple TV

Canada

Apple TV

Apple TV

Chile

Apple TV

Apple TV

Colombia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Czech Republic

Apple TV

Apple TV

Denmark

Apple TV

Apple TV

Egypt

Apple TV

Apple TV

Finland

Apple TV

Apple TV

France

Apple TV

Apple TV

Germany

Apple TV

Apple TV

Great Britain

Apple TV

Apple TV

India

Apple TV

Apple TV

Indonesia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Italy

Apple TV

Apple TV

Japan

Apple TV

Apple TV

Mexico

Apple TV

Apple TV

Netherlands

Apple TV

Apple TV

Norway

Apple TV

Apple TV

Poland

Apple TV

Apple TV

Spain

Apple TV

Apple TV

United States

Apple TV

Apple TV

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 30
Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Today's game between Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 00:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Martino

Form

ATL

ATL - Form

DCU
D0-0
POT
W0-1
NYC
D2-2
CIN
L1-3
MTL
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MIA

MIA - Form

CRU
W2-0
SDI
D2-2
COL
L2-1
DCU
W4-0
NYC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atlanta UnitedDrawInter Miami CF
2
1
2
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
4
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
1
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
2
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
1
FT
8Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2920636322+4166
W
W
W
W
D
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
29141057050+2052
W
W
L
D
D
3
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
29154104841+749
W
L
L
W
W
4
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2914695243+948
L
W
W
W
L
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2913795143+846
L
W
L
W
D
6
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
29136105946+1345
W
W
W
W
W
7
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
29115135469-1538
D
W
L
L
W
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
29106133954-1536
L
W
L
W
W
9
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
2899106068-836
L
W
L
D
D
10
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
2989124240+233
L
L
D
L
W
11
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
29712104455-1133
D
W
L
L
L
12
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2871293647-1133
W
L
D
L
D
13
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2995154447-332
W
L
W
W
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2986153648-1230
W
L
D
W
D
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2966173559-2424
L
L
W
L
L
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

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