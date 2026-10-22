How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons host the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia), during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (5pm GMT).

The 49ers (6-0) are one of only three NFL sides who still hold 100% records and they've averaged just under 30 points a game. The Falcons will be trying to prevent going 0-4 at home this season.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

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Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

The 49ers enter the game battling a massive injury list following a short week, while the Falcons are managing several key moving parts across their secondary and linebacker groups.

San Francisco 49ers Team News

The undefeated 49ers are heavily banged up and anxiously awaiting their Week 8 bye. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had a total of 10 players sit out the initial Week 7 walkthrough.

The Wide Receiver Room : Star receiver Mike Evans missed practice due to Achilles tendinitis and a rib injury sustained against Washington. He is considered highly unlikely to play as the team targets a long-term recovery. Deebo Samuel also sat out with a hamstring issue. On the positive side, Christian Kirk (calf) was a full practice participant and is tracking toward activation from Injured Reserve.

Defensive Front : Elite edge rusher Nick Bosa has missed four consecutive games with a calf injury. While held out early in the week, there is cautious optimism he could return to practice later in the week. Defensive end Mykel Williams (knee) missed Wednesday's session.

Other Notable Absences : Offensive lineman Trent Williams was given a rest day. Safety Marques Sigle (ankle), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder), and linebacker Garrett Wallow (hamstring) all missed practice.

Roster Moves : The 49ers signed veteran defensive tackle Naquan Jones back to the practice squad after releasing him from the active roster earlier in the week.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Falcons are looking to bounce back from consecutive losses under head coach Kevin Stefanski and have received some critical defensive reinforcements.

Secondary Boost : In major positive news, elite cornerback A.J. Terrell has been designated to return from Injured Reserve following a four-week absence due to a groin injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and has a strong chance to suit up. Cornerback C.J. Henderson also returned to practice in a limited capacity.

Linebacker Solace & Setbacks : Rising rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels was surprisingly a full participant. Daniels had been taken to the hospital following a scary neck injury in Week 6 but is already on track to play. Conversely, starting linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) were both held out of practice.

Quarterback Realignment : The Falcons made a notable depth chart adjustment by signing 16-year veteran Andy Dalton. Dalton immediately takes over as the QB3 behind starter Michael Penix Jr. and primary backup Tua Tagovailoa. Former backup Cooper Rush was released to clear the roster spot.

Pass Rush Addition : Atlanta signed defensive end Charles Snowden directly off the Washington Commanders' practice squad to bolster their edge rotation, releasing rookie linebacker Bralen Trice in a corresponding move.

Useful links

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AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



