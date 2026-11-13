How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game LIVE: Battle of the RBs, Bijan Robinson vs Kenneth Walker III! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

The Atlanta Falcons host the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

While Kansas City (6-2) have been flawless at home, their form has been patchy on the road. Andy Reid knows his boys must keep the pressure on the Broncos at the top of the AFC West pile.

Despite propping up the NFC South, Atlanta (3-6) are still well in the hunt for top spot in the division, though they will want to snap their losing run sooner rather than later.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / 5Action

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Atlanta Falcons Team News

Post-Trade Deadline Shuffling : The Falcons made major roster changes right before the deadline, trading three-time All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars and shipping center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens for guard Andrew Vorhees.

: The Falcons made major roster changes right before the deadline, trading three-time All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars and shipping center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens for guard Andrew Vorhees. New Lineup Promotions : DeMarcco Hellams steps into the starting safety role vacated by Bates, and Corey Levin takes over as the starting center.

: DeMarcco Hellams steps into the starting safety role vacated by Bates, and Corey Levin takes over as the starting center. Kicker Shakeup : Atlanta cut veteran kicker Nick Folk and signed Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad

: Atlanta cut veteran kicker Nick Folk and signed Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad Injury Report: Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness) and linebacker Kendal Daniels (Achilles) were limited participants, while edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (back) and defensive end Cameron Thomas (groin) returned to limited practice participation. Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) did not participate.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Josh Downs Debut : Kansas City acquired wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts, and he is expected to make his Chiefs debut this week.

: Kansas City acquired wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts, and he is expected to make his Chiefs debut this week. Patrick Mahomes Status : Mahomes avoided structural damage to his throwing elbow after taking a hit against the Jets, practiced in full, and is fully on track to start.

: Mahomes avoided structural damage to his throwing elbow after taking a hit against the Jets, practiced in full, and is fully on track to start. Injury Report: Starting right tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle) and rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods (neck) missed consecutive practices. Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) remains limited, and right tackle Jawaan Taylor rested on Thursday (NIR).

Atlanta Falcons ATL Form Kansas City Chiefs KC ATL ATL KC KC All Games All Games Atlanta Falcons ATL 17 34 Cincinnati Bengals CIN L Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 16 0 Atlanta Falcons ATL L Atlanta Falcons ATL 29 20 San Francisco 49ers SF W Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 31 Chicago Bears CHI L Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 30 Baltimore Ravens BAL L Matches played 5 Points scored 92 All Games All Games Kansas City Chiefs KC 35 12 New York Jets NYJ W Denver Broncos DEN 28 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Seattle Seahawks SEA 20 3 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Kansas City Chiefs KC 22 6 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 27 30 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Matches played 5 Points scored 114

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL Atlanta Falcons ATL 17 Kansas City Chiefs KC 22 FT NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 17 Atlanta Falcons ATL 14 FT NFL Preseason Atlanta Falcons ATL 14 Kansas City Chiefs KC 28 FT NFL Atlanta Falcons ATL 28 Kansas City Chiefs KC 29 FT NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 24 Atlanta Falcons ATL 40 FT 113 Points scored 120

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks