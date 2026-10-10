How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 20:20 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons host the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT (1.20am BST on Monday, October 12).

The Falcons have recovered after a poor start to the season, winning back-to-back to go to 2-2. The Ravens (3-1) are also looking to secure a third straight victory.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens

In the US:

NBC / Peacock / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Baltimore Ravens Team News

Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that the Ravens will have to rely on their depth, as injuries have heavily hit both sides of the ball.

Quarterback : With Lamar Jackson sidelined after hurting his ankle in Week 4 against Tennessee, Tyler Huntley will get the start.

Offensive Line & Tight End : Newly acquired center Cam Jurgens is OUT due to a concussion. With fellow interior linemen Danny Pinter and Ethan Pocic already on Injured Reserve, first-round rookie guard Vega Ioane is slated to make a crucial start at center. Guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) is questionable. Compounding their blocking issues, tight end Durham Smythe was recently lost for the season to an Achilles injury.

Defense & Pass Rush : Elite outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson is OUT following a procedure on a broken finger. In the secondary, star cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf) and wideout Zay Flowers (foot) are both listed as questionable.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Falcons under Michael Penix Jr., who has been on a tear, steering the team to 80 points across his last two starts, enter the game relatively healthy but face late decisions on a few defensive anchors.

Offensive Line : There is major positive news for the left side of the line. Continuous-start ironman Jake Matthews (groin) returned to full practice on Friday. Though officially labeled questionable, he is widely expected to keep his 200-consecutive-games streak alive.

Defense & Pass Rush : Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith remains in concussion protocol and is questionable after exiting last week's game early. Linebacker Yasir Abdullah is completely ruled out with a hamstring injury. Additional linebacking and defensive depth is up in the air with Divine Deablo (hamstring) and Samson Ebukam (hamstring) both carrying questionable designations.

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