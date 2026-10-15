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How to watch Atalanta vs Pafos FC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 New Balance Arena

Today's game between Atalanta and Pafos FC will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atalanta vs Pafos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Atalanta are managed by Maurizio Sarri, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pafos FC head coach Ricardo Sa Pinto is also yet to confirm his squad availability ahead of the trip to Bergamo. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Atalanta head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Venezia in Serie A, which ended a run of three straight defeats — including a 2-0 loss to Juventus and a 2-1 reversal against Cagliari. The win over Bologna earlier in the run, secured by a single goal, was the only other positive result in that stretch.

Pafos FC have been more consistent, winning three, drawing one, and losing one of their last five. Their 3-1 away win over Anorthosis is the most recent of those results, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory over AEK Larnaca on the road. Their only defeat in this run came against AEL Limassol, 2-0, while a goalless draw with Olympiakos Nicosia rounded out the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

Atalanta and Pafos FC have no previous competitive meetings on record. Wednesday's Conference League fixture at the New Balance Arena will be the first time these two clubs have faced each other.

Standings

Both Atalanta and Pafos FC currently sit joint-top of the UEFA Conference League table, making this a direct meeting between the two sides leading the competition.