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Conference League
team-logoAtalanta
New Balance Arena
team-logoPafos FC
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Atalanta vs Pafos FC: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Atalanta vs Pafos FC
Atalanta
Pafos FC
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Chad

beIN Sports / SuperSport

beinsports.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

SuperSport

supersport.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Ethiopia

SuperSport

supersport.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Italy

Sky Sport

skysport.it

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Niger

SuperSport

supersport.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Sudan

beIN Sports / SuperSport

beinsports.com

United States (USA)

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

How to watch Atalanta vs Pafos FC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
New Balance Arena

Today's game between Atalanta and Pafos FC will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atalanta vs Pafos FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs Pafos FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Sarri

Atalanta are managed by Maurizio Sarri, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pafos FC head coach Ricardo Sa Pinto is also yet to confirm his squad availability ahead of the trip to Bergamo. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

ATA

ATA - Form

BOL
W1-0
ROM
L2-1
CGL
L1-2
JUV
L2-0
VEN
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
PAF

PAF - Form

OMO
W0-1
ONI
D0-0
AEK
W0-1
AEL
L0-2
ANO
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Atalanta head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Venezia in Serie A, which ended a run of three straight defeats — including a 2-0 loss to Juventus and a 2-1 reversal against Cagliari. The win over Bologna earlier in the run, secured by a single goal, was the only other positive result in that stretch.

Pafos FC have been more consistent, winning three, drawing one, and losing one of their last five. Their 3-1 away win over Anorthosis is the most recent of those results, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory over AEK Larnaca on the road. Their only defeat in this run came against AEL Limassol, 2-0, while a goalless draw with Olympiakos Nicosia rounded out the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

Atalanta and Pafos FC have no previous competitive meetings on record. Wednesday's Conference League fixture at the New Balance Arena will be the first time these two clubs have faced each other.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Atalanta and Pafos FC currently sit joint-top of the UEFA Conference League table, making this a direct meeting between the two sides leading the competition.

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