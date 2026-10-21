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Champions League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoViking
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Aston Villa vs Viking: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Viking
Aston Villa
Viking
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN2 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN3 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live 5

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany / DAZN2 Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 2

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Italy

Sky Sport Max / Sky Sport 255

Sky Sport Italy

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Peru

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / Prime Video USA

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina / ESPN3 Colombia

Disney+

How to watch Aston Villa vs Viking with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Viking will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Viking today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Viking Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
page.match.formation.title
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-3-3
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefP. TorresP. TorresM. CashM. CashT. MingsT. MingsB. KamaraB. KamaraAlysson EdwardAlysson EdwardR. BarkleyR. BarkleyJ. McGinnJ. McGinnI. MbayeI. MbayeN. JacksonN. JacksonA. OestboeA. OestboeH. FalchenerH. FalchenerH. HeggheimH. HeggheimG. StensnessG. StensnessK. HaugenK. Haugenteam-logoH. BjoerdalJ. BellJ. BellK. AskildsenK. AskildsenP. ChristiansenP. ChristiansenE. BotheimE. BotheimZ. TripicZ. Tripic
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Viking

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • M. Jensen

Unai Emery names a projected XI of Zion Suzuki, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Alysson Edward, Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Nicolas Jackson. Ian Maatsen, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all absent through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad.

Morten Jensen's Viking side are expected to line up with Arild Oestboe in goal, supported by Henrik Falchener, Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, and Kristoffer Haugen in defence. Anders Baertelsen, Veton Berisha, Sondre Bjoershol, Nicholas D'Agostino, and Martin Roseth are all unavailable for the visitors due to injury, with no suspensions listed.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
FB
W6-0
NEW
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VIK

VIK - Form

LIL
W3-0
MAD
W0-3
BRA
W0-2
FCB
D3-3
FRE
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Aston Villa have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle United, which followed the 6-0 Champions League win over Fenerbahce. Villa also claimed a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League during this run. Across the five matches, they have scored 15 goals and conceded five, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Viking have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Eliteserien win over Fredrikstad, and they drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League before that. Earlier in the run, they beat Lillestroem 3-0 in the Eliteserien. Viking have shown a consistent ability to score across competitions, though the 3-3 draw with Bayern highlighted vulnerabilities at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Aston Villa and Viking across recent meetings. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Aston Villa sit fourth while Viking are placed 29th, meaning Villa enter this fixture as the higher-ranked side in the competition and will be looking to consolidate their position in the top tier of the standings.

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