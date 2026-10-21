International Coverage

How to watch Aston Villa vs Viking with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Viking will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Viking today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery names a projected XI of Zion Suzuki, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Alysson Edward, Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Nicolas Jackson. Ian Maatsen, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all absent through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad.

Morten Jensen's Viking side are expected to line up with Arild Oestboe in goal, supported by Henrik Falchener, Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, and Kristoffer Haugen in defence. Anders Baertelsen, Veton Berisha, Sondre Bjoershol, Nicholas D'Agostino, and Martin Roseth are all unavailable for the visitors due to injury, with no suspensions listed.

Form

Aston Villa have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle United, which followed the 6-0 Champions League win over Fenerbahce. Villa also claimed a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League during this run. Across the five matches, they have scored 15 goals and conceded five, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Viking have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Eliteserien win over Fredrikstad, and they drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League before that. Earlier in the run, they beat Lillestroem 3-0 in the Eliteserien. Viking have shown a consistent ability to score across competitions, though the 3-3 draw with Bayern highlighted vulnerabilities at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Aston Villa and Viking across recent meetings. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Aston Villa sit fourth while Viking are placed 29th, meaning Villa enter this fixture as the higher-ranked side in the competition and will be looking to consolidate their position in the top tier of the standings.