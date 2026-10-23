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Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoManchester City
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Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live: TV, livestreams, international Premier League coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Aston Villa
Manchester City
Premier League
United StatesFubo
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ France / myCANAL

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League / WOW

Sky Sport Germany

India

Star Sports Select HD1 / Toffee Live

Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mexico

MAX

MAX

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway / V Sport Premier League

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League / SuperSport MaXimo 1

SuperSport

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

TNT Sports

United States

USA Network / UNIVERSO / Fubo TV

USA Network

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Villa Park

Manchester City travel to Villa Park on Saturday for a Premier League fixture that pits the table-toppers against one of the competition's most improved sides under Unai Emery.

City arrive in Birmingham with a perfect domestic record through seven matches, sitting three points clear at the summit. Enzo Maresca's side have been relentless in front of goal, and the mood inside the camp is described as hungry rather than satisfied.

Erling Haaland is confirmed fit after being rested in midweek, while Phil Foden carries momentum from a hat-trick against AEK Athens in the Champions League. Rayan Cherki, who has four goals and two assists in the league this season, is pushing for a starting berth after his own eye-catching European display.

Aston Villa are no longer a side that simply competes against the elite — they are building a case to be counted among them. Emery marks four years in charge this weekend, and the transformation from mid-table to Europa League winners and Champions League regulars has been remarkable. A 3-1 home win over Viking in Europe midweek, their 12th consecutive European home victory, set the tone.

New arrivals have integrated quickly. Nicolas Jackson has five goals already, while Ross Barkley — a low-cost signing from Luton — has contributed four goals and provided experience on big European nights. The spine of the team remains solid, with John McGinn captaining from midfield and Zion Suzuki impressing between the sticks after stepping in for the departed Emiliano Martinez.

Emery has called on the Villa Park crowd to match the atmosphere generated in midweek. He knows his side face a City team that has not dropped a point domestically, but he is approaching the game with conviction rather than caution.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
page.match.formation.title
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiM. CashM. CashP. TorresP. TorresV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefI. MaatsenI. MaatsenJ. McGinnJ. McGinnR. BarkleyR. BarkleyB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. GomesJ. GomesE. BuendiaE. BuendiaN. JacksonN. JacksonG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. DiasR. DiasA. KhusanovA. KhusanovM. GuehiM. GuehiJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolE. AndersonE. AndersonI. NdiayeI. NdiayeA. BouaddiA. BouaddiJ. DokuJ. DokuE. FernandezE. FernandezE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • E. Maresca

Unai Emery is without Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka through injury, while no suspensions affect the Villa squad. Zion Suzuki is projected to start in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, and Ian Maatsen. The midfield is expected to feature John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Boubacar Kamara, and Joao Gomes, with Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack. Johan Manzambi, who scored a crucial winner at St James' Park earlier this season, is a doubt for the fixture.

For Manchester City, Antoine Semenyo is the confirmed absentee after sustaining a significant knee injury against Ipswich, ruling him out for approximately eight weeks. Erling Haaland is fully fit and expected to lead the line, having been rested in midweek. Nico O'Reilly, Matheus Nunes, and Mateo Kovacic are all doubts after missing the AEK Athens game, with their availability subject to a final training assessment. The projected XI has Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a back four of Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol, with Elliot Anderson, Iliman Ndiaye, and Ayyoub Bouaddi in midfield and Jeremy Doku, Enzo Fernandez, and Haaland further forward.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
FB
W6-0
NEW
W0-1
VIK
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MCI

MCI - Form

SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Aston Villa have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 home win over Viking in the Champions League, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory at Newcastle United in the league. Villa have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five matches, with their 6-0 demolition of Fenerbahce in Europe the standout result in terms of attacking output.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches, collecting victories across the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup. Their most recent result was a 5-1 win over AEK Athens in Europe, while a 3-2 win at Ipswich and a 3-0 victory at Liverpool highlight their domestic consistency. City have scored 14 goals and conceded eight across those five games. Their only setback in recent weeks came outside this run, in a 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawManchester City
3
0
2
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Aston Villa won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League. Villa also claimed a 1-0 home win in October 2025, meaning they have won three of the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, with City winning the other two. City's most dominant result in the run was a 4-1 home win in April 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
7133610-46
W
D
L
D
D
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
7205614-86
L
W
W
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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