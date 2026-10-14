Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoFenerbahce
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce
Aston Villa
Fenerbahce
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina

ESPN Argentina

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1

Sky Austria

Brazil

TNT Brasil

TNT Sports Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN3 Chile

ESPN Chile

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN3 Colombia

ESPN Colombia

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Sport

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

WOWOW Cinema

WOWOW

Kazakhstan

Q Arena

Q Arena

Mexico

TNT Sports Mexico

TNT Sports

Peru

ESPN3 Colombia

ESPN Peru

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Turkey

TRT 1

TRT 1

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

Uzbekistan

Q Arena

Q Arena

Venezuela

ESPN3 Colombia

ESPN Venezuela

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
page.match.formation.title
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
4-3-3
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiM. CashM. CashA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaP. TorresP. TorresV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiJ. GomesJ. GomesJ. McGinnJ. McGinnB. KamaraB. KamaraE. BuendiaE. BuendiaN. JacksonN. JacksonEdersonEdersonN. SemedoN. SemedoM. SkriniarM. SkriniarN. AkeN. AkeA. BrownA. BrownM. GuendouziM. GuendouziN. KanteN. KanteB. ElmazB. ElmazV. MuriqiV. MuriqiK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluM. GreenwoodM. Greenwood
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Fenerbahce

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • I. Kartal

Emery names a projected XI that includes Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef. Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, and Boubacar Kamara are set to feature in midfield and wide areas, with Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack. Villa are without Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Leon Goretzka, and Brian Madjo through injury.

For Fenerbahce, Kartal's projected starting XI has Ederson in goal behind a defence of Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, and Archie Brown. Matteo Guendouzi, N'Golo Kante, and Bartug Elmaz are set to operate in midfield, with Kerem Akturkoglu and Mason Greenwood supporting Vedat Muriqi up front. Jayden Oosterwolde and Mert Muldur are both listed as injured and will not be available for the trip to Birmingham.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

NFO
L1-2
COV
W1-3
TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
FB

FB - Form

ROM
D1-1
GAZ
D0-0
EYU
W8-0
TUT
W0-2
RIZ
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Aston Villa have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Brentford in the Premier League, while a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur stands as their standout league result during this run. Villa also beat Coventry City 1-3 in the Carabao Cup and won a friendly against Sevilla. Their only defeat came at home to Nottingham Forest, a 1-2 loss in the Premier League.

Fenerbahce have won three of their last five matches, drawing once and losing none in that period. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 away win over Rizespor in the Super Lig, and their 8-0 victory over Eyupspor earlier in September remains the most emphatic statement of their attacking quality this season. They drew 1-1 with Roma in the Champions League and 0-0 with Gaziantep FK, scoring 11 goals and conceding one across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawFenerbahce
1
0
0
Europa League
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
1Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on January 22, 2026, when Fenerbahce beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home. That result gives the Turkish side the advantage in the head-to-head record between the clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Aston Villa currently sit ninth while Fenerbahce are placed twentieth. Both clubs are looking to improve their positions in the group as the competition progresses.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google