International Coverage

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Emery names a projected XI that includes Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef. Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, and Boubacar Kamara are set to feature in midfield and wide areas, with Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack. Villa are without Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Leon Goretzka, and Brian Madjo through injury.

For Fenerbahce, Kartal's projected starting XI has Ederson in goal behind a defence of Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, and Archie Brown. Matteo Guendouzi, N'Golo Kante, and Bartug Elmaz are set to operate in midfield, with Kerem Akturkoglu and Mason Greenwood supporting Vedat Muriqi up front. Jayden Oosterwolde and Mert Muldur are both listed as injured and will not be available for the trip to Birmingham.

Form

Aston Villa have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Brentford in the Premier League, while a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur stands as their standout league result during this run. Villa also beat Coventry City 1-3 in the Carabao Cup and won a friendly against Sevilla. Their only defeat came at home to Nottingham Forest, a 1-2 loss in the Premier League.

Fenerbahce have won three of their last five matches, drawing once and losing none in that period. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 away win over Rizespor in the Super Lig, and their 8-0 victory over Eyupspor earlier in September remains the most emphatic statement of their attacking quality this season. They drew 1-1 with Roma in the Champions League and 0-0 with Gaziantep FK, scoring 11 goals and conceding one across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Europa League Fenerbahce FB 0 Aston Villa AVL 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on January 22, 2026, when Fenerbahce beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home. That result gives the Turkish side the advantage in the head-to-head record between the clubs.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Aston Villa currently sit ninth while Fenerbahce are placed twentieth. Both clubs are looking to improve their positions in the group as the competition progresses.