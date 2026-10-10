International Coverage
Here is the table of international broadcasters listed for the Aston Villa vs. Brentford match on Live Soccer TV, organized alphabetically by country (one primary broadcaster per country, with official homepages linked where available):
Country
Broadcaster
Website
Algeria
beIN Sports
Andorra
DAZN Spain
Angola
SuperSport
Anguilla
Disney+ Caribbean
Argentina
Disney+
Armenia
Setanta Sports
Aruba
Disney+ Caribbean
Australia
Stan Sport
Austria
Sky Sport Austria
Azerbaijan
Setanta Sports
Bahrain
beIN Sports
Bangladesh
Star Sports
Barbados
Disney+ Caribbean
Belarus
Setanta Sports
Belgium
Play Sports
Benin
SuperSport
Bhutan
Star Sports
Bolivia
Disney+
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
Botswana
SuperSport
Brazil
ESPN Brazil
British Virgin Islands
Disney+ Caribbean
Brunei Darussalam
Astro Go
Bulgaria
Diema Sport
Burkina Faso
SuperSport
Burundi
SuperSport
Cambodia
MONOMAX
Cameroon
SuperSport
Canada
DAZN Canada
Cape Verde Islands
SuperSport
Cayman Islands
Disney+ Caribbean
Central African Republic
SuperSport
Chad
beIN Sports
Chile
Disney+
China
Migu
Chinese Taipei
ELTA OTT
Cocos Islands
Sky Sport
Colombia
Disney+
Comoros
SuperSport
Congo DR
SuperSport
Costa Rica
Max
Croatia
Arena Sport
Cuba
Disney+ Caribbean
Czech Republic
Canal+ Sport
Côte d'Ivoire
SuperSport
Denmark
Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti
beIN Sports
Dominica
Disney+ Caribbean
Dominican Republic
Max
Ecuador
Disney+
Egypt
beIN Sports
El Salvador
Max
Eritrea
SuperSport
Estonia
Go3 Extra Sports
Ethiopia
SuperSport
Fiji
Sky Sport
Finland
Viaplay Finland
France
Canal+
Gabon
SuperSport
Gambia
SuperSport
Georgia
Setanta Sports
Germany
Sky Sport
Ghana
SuperSport
Great Britain
TNT Sports
Greece
Nova Sports
Grenada
Disney+ Caribbean
Guadeloupe
Disney+ Caribbean
Guatemala
Max
Guinea
SuperSport
Haiti
Disney+ Caribbean
Honduras
Max
Hong Kong
Now TV
Hungary
Spíler TV
Iceland
SÝN Sport
India
JioHotstar
Indonesia
Vidio
Iran
beIN Sports
Iraq
beIN Sports
Ireland Republic
TNT Sports
Israel
Sport 1
Jamaica
Disney+ Caribbean
Japan
U-NEXT
Jordan
beIN Sports
Kazakhstan
Setanta Sports
Kenya
SuperSport
Kiribati
Sky Sport
Korea (South)
SPOTV
Kosovo
SuperSport Kosova
Kuwait
beIN Sports
Kyrgyzstan
Setanta Sports
Laos
MONOMAX
Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports
Lebanon
beIN Sports
Lesotho
SuperSport
Liberia
SuperSport
Libya
beIN Sports
Liechtenstein
Sky Sport Germany
Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports
Luxembourg
Play Sports
Macao
i-CABLE
Madagascar
SuperSport
Malawi
SuperSport
Malaysia
Astro Go
Maldives
Star Sports
Mali
SuperSport
Martinique
Disney+ Caribbean
Mauritania
beIN Sports
Mauritius
SuperSport
Mayotte
SuperSport
Mexico
Max
Micronesia
Sky Sport
Moldova
Setanta Sports
Monaco
Canal+
Mongolia
Premier Sports
Montenegro
Arena Sport
Montserrat
Disney+ Caribbean
Morocco
beIN Sports
Mozambique
SuperSport
Myanmar
MONOMAX
Namibia
SuperSport
Nauru
Sky Sport
Nepal
Star Sports
Netherlands
Viaplay Netherlands
New Caledonia
Canal+ France
New Zealand
Sky Sport NOW
Nicaragua
Max
Niger
SuperSport
Nigeria
SuperSport
Niue
Sky Sport
North Macedonia
Arena Sport
Norway
Viaplay Norway
Oman
beIN Sports
Pakistan
Star Sports
Palau
Sky Sport
Palestine
beIN Sports
Panama
Max
Papua New Guinea
Sky Sport
Paraguay
Disney+
Peru
Disney+
Philippines
Setanta Sports
Poland
Viaplay Poland
Portugal
DAZN Portugal
Puerto Rico
UNIVERSO
Qatar
beIN Sports
Réunion
Canal+
Romania
Digi Sport
Russian Federation
Setanta Sports
Rwanda
SuperSport
Saint Barthélemy
Disney+ Caribbean
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Disney+ Caribbean
Saint Lucia
Disney+ Caribbean
Saint Martin
Disney+ Caribbean
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Disney+ Caribbean
Samoa
Sky Sport
San Marino
Sky Sport Italy
Sao Tome and Principe
SuperSport
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports
Senegal
SuperSport
Serbia
Arena Sport
Seychelles
SuperSport
Sierra Leone
SuperSport
Singapore
StarHub
Slovakia
Canal+ Sport
Slovenia
Arena Sport
Solomon Islands
Sky Sport
Somalia
beIN Sports
South Africa
SuperSport
South Sudan
beIN Sports
Spain
DAZN Spain
Sri Lanka
Star Sports
Sudan
beIN Sports
Suriname
Disney+ Caribbean
Sweden
Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland
Sky Sport Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
beIN Sports
Tajikistan
Setanta Sports
Tanzania
SuperSport
Thailand
TrueVisions
Timor-Leste
Astro Go
Togo
SuperSport
Tonga
Sky Sport
Trinidad and Tobago
Disney+ Caribbean
Tunisia
beIN Sports
Turkey
beIN Sports Turkey
Turkmenistan
Setanta Sports
Tuvalu
Sky Sport
Uganda
SuperSport
Ukraine
Setanta Sports
United Arab Emirates
beIN Sports
United Kingdom
TNT Sports
United States
Peacock
Uruguay
Disney+
Uzbekistan
Setanta Sports
Vanuatu
Sky Sport
Venezuela
Disney+
Vietnam
K+
Yemen
beIN Sports
Zambia
SuperSport
Zimbabwe
SuperSport
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Aston Villa and Brentford will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa vs Brentford Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- U. Emery
- K. Andrews
Aston Villa head into this fixture with a significant injury list. Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, and Matty Cash are all sidelined, leaving Emery with limited options in several areas of the pitch. The projected XI points to Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back line featuring Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matteo Ruggeri, and Tyrone Mings. Joao Gomes and Boubacar Kamara are expected in midfield alongside John McGinn, with Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.
Brentford are also dealing with absentees, with Antoni Milambo, Sepp van den Berg, Joshua Dasilva, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, and Mikkel Damsgaard all unavailable for Keith Andrews. Despite those losses, the projected lineup remains recognisable, with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal and Michael Kayode at right-back. Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago are expected to lead the attacking threat. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.
Form
Villa have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though the sequence has not been without turbulence. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 friendly win over Sevilla, while the 2-3 Premier League victory at Tottenham stands as their most meaningful result in that run. They also beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League and dispatched Coventry City in the Carabao Cup, but the 1-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest remains a concern. Across those five matches, Villa have scored ten goals and conceded seven, a return that reflects both their attacking threat and their defensive vulnerability.
Brentford's last five tell a more controlled story. Andrews' side have not lost since a draw at Bournemouth in September, and their 3-0 dismantling of Chelsea is the standout result in the sequence. Three draws against Sunderland, Leeds United, and Bournemouth round out the picture, giving Brentford a record of two wins and three draws across that period. They have conceded just four goals in those five outings, a figure that speaks to the defensive organisation Andrews has built.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The recent history between these two clubs has been tight and largely decided by fine margins. Brentford won the most recent meeting, a 0-1 victory at Villa Park in February 2026, and that result continued a pattern in which away sides have often come out on top. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Brentford hold the upper hand with three wins to Villa's one, with one match ending level. Villa's last win in the series was a 3-1 home victory in December 2024, and that remains their benchmark for what is possible when they get things right against this opponent.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|5
|+8
|15
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|12
L
W
W
W
W
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5
|+11
|10
W
W
D
L
W
|4
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|4
|+6
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|5
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|9
D
W
D
D
W
|6
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|9
W
D
W
D
D
|7
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|8
L
D
D
W
W
|9
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|9
|0
|8
W
L
D
W
D
|10
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|7
L
D
L
W
W
|11
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|6
L
W
L
L
W
|12
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|8
|0
|5
D
L
D
W
L
|13
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|5
L
W
D
D
L
|14
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|4
L
L
D
W
L
|15
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|4
D
L
W
L
L
|16
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|4
W
L
D
L
L
|17
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|3
L
D
D
D
L
|18
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|3
W
L
L
L
L
|19
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|2
D
D
L
L
L
|20
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
L
D
D
L
L
The league table tells a stark story ahead of this fixture. Brentford sit fourth, firmly in the conversation for European qualification, while Aston Villa find themselves in 16th, closer to the relegation zone than the top half. For Villa, points at home against a direct rival for respectability in the division are not optional. For Brentford, a win would further cement their place among the Premier League's early-season overachievers.