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Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoBrentford
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Aston Villa vs Brentford: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Brentford
Aston Villa
Brentford
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Here is the table of international broadcasters listed for the Aston Villa vs. Brentford match on Live Soccer TV, organized alphabetically by country (one primary broadcaster per country, with official homepages linked where available):

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

bein.com

Andorra

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Angola

SuperSport

supersport.com

Anguilla

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Armenia

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Aruba

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria

sky.at

Azerbaijan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Bahrain

beIN Sports

bein.com

Bangladesh

Star Sports

startv.com

Barbados

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Belarus

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Benin

SuperSport

supersport.com

Bhutan

Star Sports

startv.com

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Botswana

SuperSport

supersport.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

British Virgin Islands

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Brunei Darussalam

Astro Go

astrogo.astro.com.my

Bulgaria

Diema Sport

diemasport.nova.bg

Burkina Faso

SuperSport

supersport.com

Burundi

SuperSport

supersport.com

Cambodia

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Cameroon

SuperSport

supersport.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

Cape Verde Islands

SuperSport

supersport.com

Cayman Islands

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Central African Republic

SuperSport

supersport.com

Chad

beIN Sports

bein.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Chinese Taipei

ELTA OTT

eltaott.tv

Cocos Islands

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Comoros

SuperSport

supersport.com

Congo DR

SuperSport

supersport.com

Costa Rica

Max

max.com

Croatia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.hr

Cuba

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Czech Republic

Canal+ Sport

canalplus.cz

Côte d'Ivoire

SuperSport

supersport.com

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Djibouti

beIN Sports

bein.com

Dominica

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Dominican Republic

Max

max.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

bein.com

El Salvador

Max

max.com

Eritrea

SuperSport

supersport.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.ee

Ethiopia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Fiji

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Finland

Viaplay Finland

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Gabon

SuperSport

supersport.com

Gambia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Georgia

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Germany

Sky Sport

sky.de

Ghana

SuperSport

supersport.com

Great Britain

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

Greece

Nova Sports

novasports.gr

Grenada

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Guadeloupe

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Guatemala

Max

max.com

Guinea

SuperSport

supersport.com

Haiti

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Honduras

Max

max.com

Hong Kong

Now TV

nowtv.now.com

Hungary

Spíler TV

tv2play.hu/spilertv

Iceland

SÝN Sport

syn.is

India

JioHotstar

hotstar.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

bein.com

Iraq

beIN Sports

bein.com

Ireland Republic

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

Israel

Sport 1

sport1.maariv.co.il

Jamaica

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Japan

U-NEXT

unext.jp

Jordan

beIN Sports

bein.com

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Kenya

SuperSport

supersport.com

Kiribati

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Korea (South)

SPOTV

spotvnow.co.kr

Kosovo

SuperSport Kosova

kujtesa.com

Kuwait

beIN Sports

bein.com

Kyrgyzstan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Laos

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lv

Lebanon

beIN Sports

bein.com

Lesotho

SuperSport

supersport.com

Liberia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Libya

beIN Sports

bein.com

Liechtenstein

Sky Sport Germany

sky.de

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Luxembourg

Play Sports

playsports.be

Macao

i-CABLE

i-cable.com

Madagascar

SuperSport

supersport.com

Malawi

SuperSport

supersport.com

Malaysia

Astro Go

astrogo.astro.com.my

Maldives

Star Sports

startv.com

Mali

SuperSport

supersport.com

Martinique

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports

bein.com

Mauritius

SuperSport

supersport.com

Mayotte

SuperSport

supersport.com

Mexico

Max

max.com

Micronesia

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Moldova

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Monaco

Canal+

canalplus.com

Mongolia

Premier Sports

premiersports.mn

Montenegro

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Montserrat

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Morocco

beIN Sports

bein.com

Mozambique

SuperSport

supersport.com

Myanmar

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Namibia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Nauru

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Nepal

Star Sports

startv.com

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

viaplay.nl

New Caledonia

Canal+ France

canalplus.com

New Zealand

Sky Sport NOW

skysportnow.co.nz

Nicaragua

Max

max.com

Niger

SuperSport

supersport.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Niue

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

North Macedonia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Oman

beIN Sports

bein.com

Pakistan

Star Sports

startv.com

Palau

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Palestine

beIN Sports

bein.com

Panama

Max

max.com

Papua New Guinea

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Paraguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Philippines

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Poland

Viaplay Poland

viaplay.pl

Portugal

DAZN Portugal

dazn.com/pt-PT

Puerto Rico

UNIVERSO

telemundodeportes.com

Qatar

beIN Sports

bein.com

Réunion

Canal+

canalplus.com

Romania

Digi Sport

digisport.ro

Russian Federation

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Rwanda

SuperSport

supersport.com

Saint Barthélemy

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Saint Lucia

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Saint Martin

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Samoa

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

San Marino

Sky Sport Italy

sky.it

Sao Tome and Principe

SuperSport

supersport.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

bein.com

Senegal

SuperSport

supersport.com

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Seychelles

SuperSport

supersport.com

Sierra Leone

SuperSport

supersport.com

Singapore

StarHub

starhub.com

Slovakia

Canal+ Sport

canalplus.sk

Slovenia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.si

Solomon Islands

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Somalia

beIN Sports

bein.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports

bein.com

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com/es-ES

Sri Lanka

Star Sports

startv.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

bein.com

Suriname

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Switzerland

Sky Sport Switzerland

sky.ch

Syrian Arab Republic

beIN Sports

bein.com

Tajikistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Tanzania

SuperSport

supersport.com

Thailand

TrueVisions

truevisions.co.th

Timor-Leste

Astro Go

astrogo.astro.com.my

Togo

SuperSport

supersport.com

Tonga

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Trinidad and Tobago

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Tunisia

beIN Sports

bein.com

Turkey

beIN Sports Turkey

beinsports.com.tr

Turkmenistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Tuvalu

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Uganda

SuperSport

supersport.com

Ukraine

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

bein.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

United States

Peacock

peacocktv.com

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Vanuatu

Sky Sport

skysportnow.co.nz

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Vietnam

K+

kplus.vn

Yemen

beIN Sports

bein.com

Zambia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Zimbabwe

SuperSport

supersport.com

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Brentford will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Brentford Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Formation
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaM. RuggeriM. RuggeriT. MingsT. MingsB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. GomesJ. GomesJ. McGinnJ. McGinnJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiE. BuendiaE. BuendiaN. JacksonN. JacksonC. KelleherC. KelleherM. KayodeM. KayodeJ. SchusterJ. SchusterK. AjerK. AjerK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. SangareM. SangareV. JaneltV. JaneltJ. AnthonyJ. AnthonyY. YarmoliukY. YarmoliukK. SchadeK. SchadeI. ThiagoI. Thiago
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Brentford

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • K. Andrews

Aston Villa head into this fixture with a significant injury list. Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, and Matty Cash are all sidelined, leaving Emery with limited options in several areas of the pitch. The projected XI points to Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back line featuring Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matteo Ruggeri, and Tyrone Mings. Joao Gomes and Boubacar Kamara are expected in midfield alongside John McGinn, with Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.

Brentford are also dealing with absentees, with Antoni Milambo, Sepp van den Berg, Joshua Dasilva, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, and Mikkel Damsgaard all unavailable for Keith Andrews. Despite those losses, the projected lineup remains recognisable, with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal and Michael Kayode at right-back. Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago are expected to lead the attacking threat. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

CLB
W2-3
NFO
L1-2
COV
W1-3
TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
BRE

BRE - Form

LEE
D1-1
SUN
D1-1
BOU
D2-2
REA
W1-2
CHE
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Villa have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though the sequence has not been without turbulence. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 friendly win over Sevilla, while the 2-3 Premier League victory at Tottenham stands as their most meaningful result in that run. They also beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League and dispatched Coventry City in the Carabao Cup, but the 1-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest remains a concern. Across those five matches, Villa have scored ten goals and conceded seven, a return that reflects both their attacking threat and their defensive vulnerability.

Brentford's last five tell a more controlled story. Andrews' side have not lost since a draw at Bournemouth in September, and their 3-0 dismantling of Chelsea is the standout result in the sequence. Three draws against Sunderland, Leeds United, and Bournemouth round out the picture, giving Brentford a record of two wins and three draws across that period. They have conceded just four goals in those five outings, a figure that speaks to the defensive organisation Andrews has built.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawBrentford
2
0
3
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
5Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The recent history between these two clubs has been tight and largely decided by fine margins. Brentford won the most recent meeting, a 0-1 victory at Villa Park in February 2026, and that result continued a pattern in which away sides have often come out on top. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Brentford hold the upper hand with three wins to Villa's one, with one match ending level. Villa's last win in the series was a 3-1 home victory in December 2024, and that remains their benchmark for what is possible when they get things right against this opponent.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

The league table tells a stark story ahead of this fixture. Brentford sit fourth, firmly in the conversation for European qualification, while Aston Villa find themselves in 16th, closer to the relegation zone than the top half. For Villa, points at home against a direct rival for respectability in the division are not optional. For Brentford, a win would further cement their place among the Premier League's early-season overachievers.

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