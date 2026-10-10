International Coverage

Here is the table of international broadcasters listed for the Aston Villa vs. Brentford match on Live Soccer TV, organized alphabetically by country (one primary broadcaster per country, with official homepages linked where available):

Country Broadcaster Website Algeria beIN Sports bein.com Andorra DAZN Spain dazn.com Angola SuperSport supersport.com Anguilla Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Argentina Disney+ disneyplus.com Armenia Setanta Sports setantasports.com Aruba Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Australia Stan Sport stan.com.au/sport Austria Sky Sport Austria sky.at Azerbaijan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Bahrain beIN Sports bein.com Bangladesh Star Sports startv.com Barbados Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Belarus Setanta Sports setantasports.com Belgium Play Sports playsports.be Benin SuperSport supersport.com Bhutan Star Sports startv.com Bolivia Disney+ disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Botswana SuperSport supersport.com Brazil ESPN Brazil espn.com.br British Virgin Islands Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Brunei Darussalam Astro Go astrogo.astro.com.my Bulgaria Diema Sport diemasport.nova.bg Burkina Faso SuperSport supersport.com Burundi SuperSport supersport.com Cambodia MONOMAX monomax.me Cameroon SuperSport supersport.com Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com/en-CA Cape Verde Islands SuperSport supersport.com Cayman Islands Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Central African Republic SuperSport supersport.com Chad beIN Sports bein.com Chile Disney+ disneyplus.com China Migu miguvideo.com Chinese Taipei ELTA OTT eltaott.tv Cocos Islands Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Colombia Disney+ disneyplus.com Comoros SuperSport supersport.com Congo DR SuperSport supersport.com Costa Rica Max max.com Croatia Arena Sport tvarenasport.hr Cuba Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Czech Republic Canal+ Sport canalplus.cz Côte d'Ivoire SuperSport supersport.com Denmark Viaplay Denmark viaplay.dk Djibouti beIN Sports bein.com Dominica Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Dominican Republic Max max.com Ecuador Disney+ disneyplus.com Egypt beIN Sports bein.com El Salvador Max max.com Eritrea SuperSport supersport.com Estonia Go3 Extra Sports go3.ee Ethiopia SuperSport supersport.com Fiji Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Finland Viaplay Finland viaplay.fi France Canal+ canalplus.com Gabon SuperSport supersport.com Gambia SuperSport supersport.com Georgia Setanta Sports setantasports.com Germany Sky Sport sky.de Ghana SuperSport supersport.com Great Britain TNT Sports tntsports.co.uk Greece Nova Sports novasports.gr Grenada Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Guadeloupe Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Guatemala Max max.com Guinea SuperSport supersport.com Haiti Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Honduras Max max.com Hong Kong Now TV nowtv.now.com Hungary Spíler TV tv2play.hu/spilertv Iceland SÝN Sport syn.is India JioHotstar hotstar.com Indonesia Vidio vidio.com Iran beIN Sports bein.com Iraq beIN Sports bein.com Ireland Republic TNT Sports tntsports.co.uk Israel Sport 1 sport1.maariv.co.il Jamaica Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Japan U-NEXT unext.jp Jordan beIN Sports bein.com Kazakhstan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Kenya SuperSport supersport.com Kiribati Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Korea (South) SPOTV spotvnow.co.kr Kosovo SuperSport Kosova kujtesa.com Kuwait beIN Sports bein.com Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Laos MONOMAX monomax.me Latvia Go3 Extra Sports go3.lv Lebanon beIN Sports bein.com Lesotho SuperSport supersport.com Liberia SuperSport supersport.com Libya beIN Sports bein.com Liechtenstein Sky Sport Germany sky.de Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports go3.lt Luxembourg Play Sports playsports.be Macao i-CABLE i-cable.com Madagascar SuperSport supersport.com Malawi SuperSport supersport.com Malaysia Astro Go astrogo.astro.com.my Maldives Star Sports startv.com Mali SuperSport supersport.com Martinique Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Mauritania beIN Sports bein.com Mauritius SuperSport supersport.com Mayotte SuperSport supersport.com Mexico Max max.com Micronesia Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Moldova Setanta Sports setantasports.com Monaco Canal+ canalplus.com Mongolia Premier Sports premiersports.mn Montenegro Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Montserrat Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Morocco beIN Sports bein.com Mozambique SuperSport supersport.com Myanmar MONOMAX monomax.me Namibia SuperSport supersport.com Nauru Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Nepal Star Sports startv.com Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands viaplay.nl New Caledonia Canal+ France canalplus.com New Zealand Sky Sport NOW skysportnow.co.nz Nicaragua Max max.com Niger SuperSport supersport.com Nigeria SuperSport supersport.com Niue Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz North Macedonia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Oman beIN Sports bein.com Pakistan Star Sports startv.com Palau Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Palestine beIN Sports bein.com Panama Max max.com Papua New Guinea Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Paraguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Peru Disney+ disneyplus.com Philippines Setanta Sports setantasports.com Poland Viaplay Poland viaplay.pl Portugal DAZN Portugal dazn.com/pt-PT Puerto Rico UNIVERSO telemundodeportes.com Qatar beIN Sports bein.com Réunion Canal+ canalplus.com Romania Digi Sport digisport.ro Russian Federation Setanta Sports setantasports.com Rwanda SuperSport supersport.com Saint Barthélemy Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Saint Kitts and Nevis Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Saint Lucia Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Saint Martin Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Samoa Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz San Marino Sky Sport Italy sky.it Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport supersport.com Saudi Arabia beIN Sports bein.com Senegal SuperSport supersport.com Serbia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Seychelles SuperSport supersport.com Sierra Leone SuperSport supersport.com Singapore StarHub starhub.com Slovakia Canal+ Sport canalplus.sk Slovenia Arena Sport tvarenasport.si Solomon Islands Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Somalia beIN Sports bein.com South Africa SuperSport supersport.com South Sudan beIN Sports bein.com Spain DAZN Spain dazn.com/es-ES Sri Lanka Star Sports startv.com Sudan beIN Sports bein.com Suriname Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Sweden Viaplay Sweden viaplay.se Switzerland Sky Sport Switzerland sky.ch Syrian Arab Republic beIN Sports bein.com Tajikistan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Tanzania SuperSport supersport.com Thailand TrueVisions truevisions.co.th Timor-Leste Astro Go astrogo.astro.com.my Togo SuperSport supersport.com Tonga Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Trinidad and Tobago Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Tunisia beIN Sports bein.com Turkey beIN Sports Turkey beinsports.com.tr Turkmenistan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Tuvalu Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Uganda SuperSport supersport.com Ukraine Setanta Sports setantasports.com United Arab Emirates beIN Sports bein.com United Kingdom TNT Sports tntsports.co.uk United States Peacock peacocktv.com Uruguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Uzbekistan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Vanuatu Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Venezuela Disney+ disneyplus.com Vietnam K+ kplus.vn Yemen beIN Sports bein.com Zambia SuperSport supersport.com Zimbabwe SuperSport supersport.com

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Brentford will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa head into this fixture with a significant injury list. Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, and Matty Cash are all sidelined, leaving Emery with limited options in several areas of the pitch. The projected XI points to Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back line featuring Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matteo Ruggeri, and Tyrone Mings. Joao Gomes and Boubacar Kamara are expected in midfield alongside John McGinn, with Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.

Brentford are also dealing with absentees, with Antoni Milambo, Sepp van den Berg, Joshua Dasilva, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, and Mikkel Damsgaard all unavailable for Keith Andrews. Despite those losses, the projected lineup remains recognisable, with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal and Michael Kayode at right-back. Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago are expected to lead the attacking threat. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Villa have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though the sequence has not been without turbulence. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 friendly win over Sevilla, while the 2-3 Premier League victory at Tottenham stands as their most meaningful result in that run. They also beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League and dispatched Coventry City in the Carabao Cup, but the 1-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest remains a concern. Across those five matches, Villa have scored ten goals and conceded seven, a return that reflects both their attacking threat and their defensive vulnerability.

Brentford's last five tell a more controlled story. Andrews' side have not lost since a draw at Bournemouth in September, and their 3-0 dismantling of Chelsea is the standout result in the sequence. Three draws against Sunderland, Leeds United, and Bournemouth round out the picture, giving Brentford a record of two wins and three draws across that period. They have conceded just four goals in those five outings, a figure that speaks to the defensive organisation Andrews has built.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent history between these two clubs has been tight and largely decided by fine margins. Brentford won the most recent meeting, a 0-1 victory at Villa Park in February 2026, and that result continued a pattern in which away sides have often come out on top. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Brentford hold the upper hand with three wins to Villa's one, with one match ending level. Villa's last win in the series was a 3-1 home victory in December 2024, and that remains their benchmark for what is possible when they get things right against this opponent.

Standings

The league table tells a stark story ahead of this fixture. Brentford sit fourth, firmly in the conversation for European qualification, while Aston Villa find themselves in 16th, closer to the relegation zone than the top half. For Villa, points at home against a direct rival for respectability in the division are not optional. For Brentford, a win would further cement their place among the Premier League's early-season overachievers.