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How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Aston Villa and Arsenal will kick-off at 31 Aug 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa vs Arsenal Probable lineups
Unai Emery has several absentees to contend with, as Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Bailey are all ruled out through injury. Joao Gomes is suspended and will play no part. The projected XI includes Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, Pau Torres, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef. John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, George Hemmings, and Boubacar Kamara are named in midfield, with Leon Goretzka and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.
Mikel Arteta is without Jurrien Timber and William Saliba for the trip to Birmingham, though no suspensions are listed for the visitors. Arsenal's projected XI sees David Raya start in goal, with Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Gabriel, and Riccardo Calafiori in defence. Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Myles Lewis-Skelly occupy the midfield, with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Christos Tzolis forming the attacking line.
Form
Aston Villa head into this fixture with a difficult run of recent results. They have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only win coming against BG Pathum United in a pre-season friendly. Their most recent competitive outing was a 4-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, and they also lost 2-1 to both Borussia Moenchengladbach and Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Across those five matches, Villa scored just three goals and conceded ten.
Arsenal's form tells a very different story. Arteta's side have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Real Betis in a pre-season friendly. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Premier League win over Coventry City, and they also beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield. A 2-3 victory over Borussia Dortmund in pre-season further underlines their attacking output across this run.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 4-1 Arsenal win at the Emirates Stadium on December 30, 2025. Before that, Aston Villa claimed a 2-1 home victory over Arsenal at Villa Park on December 6, 2025. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Arsenal hold the stronger record with three wins to Villa's two, with both clubs having scored in each fixture. The five matches have produced a combined 17 goals.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|5
|+2
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|4
D
W
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|4
W
D
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
D
W
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
D
W
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
L
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|3
W
L
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
W
L
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
L
W
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
D
D
|14
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|15
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|16
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
L
L
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
|18
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
L
|19
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
|20
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
L
In the early Premier League table, Aston Villa sit 17th following their opening-day defeat, while Arsenal are placed sixth after their winning start.