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How to watch Aston Villa U19 vs Fenerbahce U19 with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Youth League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 09:00

Today's game between Aston Villa U19 and Fenerbahce U19 will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa U19 vs Fenerbahce U19 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa U19 have not confirmed their coaching staff or squad details ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the probable lineup has not yet been announced. Further team news will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Fenerbahce U19 are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injury or suspension information has been provided, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will follow ahead of the match.

Form

Aston Villa U19 have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five UEFA Youth League matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-3 defeat to Club Brugge U19, continuing a run that has seen them concede freely. They beat Skenderbeu U19 6-0 earlier in the campaign but drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture, reflecting inconsistency across the period. In total, Villa scored 13 goals and conceded 11 across those five games.

Fenerbahce U19 have only one result on record from their last five in this competition: a 2-4 loss to Roma U19. Insufficient data exists to calculate a fuller W-D-L record or goal tally for the away side at this stage.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Aston Villa U19 and Fenerbahce U19. This fixture may represent the first recorded meeting between the two sides in the UEFA Youth League.

Standings

Both sides sit at the bottom of the Champions League Path standings, with Aston Villa U19 in 30th and Fenerbahce U19 in 31st. This match is effectively a direct contest between two clubs fighting to move off the foot of the table.