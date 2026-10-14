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UEFA Youth League
team-logoAston Villa U19
team-logoFenerbahce U19
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Aston Villa U19 vs Fenerbahce U19: Worldwide UEFA Youth League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa U19 vs Fenerbahce U19
Aston Villa U19
Fenerbahce U19
UEFA Youth League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Aston Villa U19 vs Fenerbahce U19 with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Aston Villa U19 and Fenerbahce U19 will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa U19 vs Fenerbahce U19 today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa U19 have not confirmed their coaching staff or squad details ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the probable lineup has not yet been announced. Further team news will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Fenerbahce U19 are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injury or suspension information has been provided, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will follow ahead of the match.

Form

Form

SKE
D1-1
SKE
W6-0
AZU
D2-2
AZU
L2-1
CBR
L5-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Form

RMA
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Aston Villa U19 have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five UEFA Youth League matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-3 defeat to Club Brugge U19, continuing a run that has seen them concede freely. They beat Skenderbeu U19 6-0 earlier in the campaign but drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture, reflecting inconsistency across the period. In total, Villa scored 13 goals and conceded 11 across those five games.

Fenerbahce U19 have only one result on record from their last five in this competition: a 2-4 loss to Roma U19. Insufficient data exists to calculate a fuller W-D-L record or goal tally for the away side at this stage.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Aston Villa U19 and Fenerbahce U19. This fixture may represent the first recorded meeting between the two sides in the UEFA Youth League.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Villarreal U19Villarreal U19VIL
220082+66
W
W
2
PSV Eindhoven U19PSV Eindhoven U19PSV
220071+66
W
W
3
Slavia Prague U19Slavia Prague U19SLP
220051+46
W
W
4
Atletico Madrid U19Atletico Madrid U19AMA
211052+34
W
D
5
Club Brugge U19Club Brugge U19CBR
211064+24
D
W
6
Lille U19Lille U19LIL
211032+14
W
D
7
Paris Saint Germain U19Paris Saint Germain U19PSG
110061+53
W
8
VfB Stuttgart U19VfB Stuttgart U19VFB
110050+53
W
9
Bayern Munich U19Bayern Munich U19BNM
210163+33
L
W
10
Real Madrid U19Real Madrid U19RLM
110030+33
W
11
Manchester United U19Manchester United U19MUN
210153+23
L
W
12
Roma U19Roma U19RMA
110042+23
W
13
FC Porto U19FC Porto U19POR
110031+23
W
14
Feyenoord U19Feyenoord U19FEY
110021+13
W
15
Arsenal U19Arsenal U19ARU
21014403
L
W
16
Lens U19Lens U19LEN
21014403
W
L
17
Barcelona U19Barcelona U19BAU
21012203
W
L
18
Viking U19Viking U19VIK
210125-33
W
L
19
Liverpool U19Liverpool U19LIU
10102201
D
20
Como U19Como U19COM
10101101
D
21
AEK Athens U19AEK Athens U19AEK
10100001
D
22
LASK U19LASK U19LAS
10100001
D
23
Real Betis U19Real Betis U19BET
10100001
D
24
Sporting CP U19Sporting CP U19SPU
201145-11
L
D
25
Galatasaray U19Galatasaray U19GLT
201123-11
L
D
26
Inter U19Inter U19INT
201114-31
D
L
27
RB Leipzig U19RB Leipzig U19RBL
201127-51
L
D
28
Borussia Dortmund U19Borussia Dortmund U19BVB
100123-10
L
29
Shakhtar Donetsk U19Shakhtar Donetsk U19SHA
100101-10
L
30
Aston Villa U19Aston Villa U19
100135-20
L
31
Fenerbahce U19Fenerbahce U19
100124-20
L
32
Manchester City U19Manchester City U19MCU
100113-20
L
33
Bodoe/Glimt U19Bodoe/Glimt U19BOD
100116-50
L
34
Slovan Bratislava U19Slovan Bratislava U19SLO
100116-50
L
35
SSC Napoli U19SSC Napoli U19NAP
200217-60
L
L
36
Sabah FK U19Sabah FK U19SAB
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to next stage

Both sides sit at the bottom of the Champions League Path standings, with Aston Villa U19 in 30th and Fenerbahce U19 in 31st. This match is effectively a direct contest between two clubs fighting to move off the foot of the table.

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