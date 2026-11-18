How to watch Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Women's Champions League - Game Week 5 19 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Women host OL Lyon at the Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with the league leaders visiting a side desperate to close the gap at the top of the table.

Renee Slegers' side come into this fixture having drawn their last two matches. A 1-1 result at Barcelona in the Champions League was followed by another 1-1 draw at home to London City Lionesses in the WSL, leaving Arsenal sixth in the domestic league and six points behind third place.

Frida Maanum has been in fine form, scoring in both of those draws. Her goal at the Estadi Johan Cruyff gave Arsenal a shock lead before Barcelona equalised, and she opened the scoring again against London City before Mary Earps produced eight saves to deny the Gunners a win.

Lyon arrive as the form side in the competition. Jonatan Giraldez's squad have won all five of their last matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding just one. A 6-0 dismantling of Juventus in the Champions League and a 7-1 league win over Lens underline the scale of the challenge Arsenal face.

In the Women's Champions League standings, Lyon sit first while Arsenal are fourth. A win for the hosts would close the gap; a Lyon victory would extend their lead at the summit.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Women's Champions League fixture live.

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