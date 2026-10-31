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How to watch Arsenal Women vs Aston Villa Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Women host Aston Villa Women at Emirates Stadium in a WSL fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season begins to take shape.

Renee Slegers' Arsenal arrive off the back of a commanding 3-0 Champions League win over SL Benfica, a result that underlined their quality at home and built confidence ahead of this domestic test. Their WSL form has been patchier, with wins against Tottenham and a loss to Manchester City reflecting a team still finding its best rhythm in the league.

Aston Villa head into this match in strong form. Natalia Arroyo's side have won four of their last five games across all competitions, including back-to-back WSL wins over Liverpool and Everton. They arrive at Emirates Stadium with momentum behind them.

The head-to-head record between these two sides makes for interesting reading. Arsenal have generally had the upper hand, though Villa's 5-2 victory at Villa Park in April 2025 showed they are more than capable of hurting this Arsenal side on their day.

With Arsenal sitting sixth in the WSL table and Villa eighth, both clubs are chasing points to climb the standings. There is a sense that this fixture could define the direction of their respective seasons.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads