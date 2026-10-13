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Champions League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoLille
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Arsenal vs Lille: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal vs Lille
Arsenal
Lille
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1

Sky Austria

Brazil

Space Brazil

Space

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN4 Chile

ESPN Chile

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN 4 Sur

ESPN Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Foot

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

Max Mexico

Max

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

SuperSport

Peru

ESPN 4 Sur

ESPN Peru

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Movistar Plus+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Lille will kick off at 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Lille today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Arsenal vs Lille lineups

4-2-3-1
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
page.match.formation.title
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-3-3
D. RayaD. RayaM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyE. KonsaE. KonsaGabrielGabrielJ. TimberJ. TimberM. MerinoM. MerinoE. EzeE. EzeN. MaduekeN. MaduekeD. RiceD. RiceB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesV. GyoekeresV. GyoekeresB. OzerB. OzerN. NgoyN. Ngoyteam-logoM. GoffiA. RibeiroA. RibeiroR. PerraudR. PerraudN. MukauN. MukauB. AndreB. AndreN. BentalebN. BentalebH. HaraldssonH. HaraldssonA. UedaA. UedaD. BakwaD. Bakwa
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-2-3-1
Arsenal

Starting XI

Lille

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta
  • D. Ancelotti
Arsenal

Injuries and Suspensions

Lille

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

NAP
W0-1
SUN
W0-2
IPS
W2-4
BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LIL

LIL - Form

BET
L2-3
TRO
W2-0
NCE
L2-1
ZUL
W2-1
LEH
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Arsenal head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League, and they also claimed a 0-1 away win at Sunderland. The Gunners suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in that run, which stands as their worst result across the five games. In European competition, they beat SSC Napoli 0-1 away from home. Across the five matches, Arsenal scored nine goals and conceded five.

Lille have won three of their last five matches, losing two, with no draws recorded. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre, and they also beat Troyes 2-0 in the French top flight. Their two defeats came against Nice in Ligue 1 and Real Betis in the Champions League, where they lost 2-3. Lille scored six goals and conceded four across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the previous meetings between Arsenal and Lille. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
220082+66
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
4
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
14
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
28
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
200236-30
L
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200225-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Arsenal currently sit in 15th place, putting them on the fringes of the qualification places, while Lille are further adrift in 22nd. Both sides have work to do in the competition, giving this fixture added weight for each team's European ambitions.

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