International Coverage

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Lille will kick off at 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Lille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Arsenal head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League, and they also claimed a 0-1 away win at Sunderland. The Gunners suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in that run, which stands as their worst result across the five games. In European competition, they beat SSC Napoli 0-1 away from home. Across the five matches, Arsenal scored nine goals and conceded five.

Lille have won three of their last five matches, losing two, with no draws recorded. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre, and they also beat Troyes 2-0 in the French top flight. Their two defeats came against Nice in Ligue 1 and Real Betis in the Champions League, where they lost 2-3. Lille scored six goals and conceded four across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the previous meetings between Arsenal and Lille. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Arsenal currently sit in 15th place, putting them on the fringes of the qualification places, while Lille are further adrift in 22nd. Both sides have work to do in the competition, giving this fixture added weight for each team's European ambitions.