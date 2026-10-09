International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Website Algeria beIN Sports bein.com Andorra DAZN Spain dazn.com Angola SuperSport supersport.com Anguilla Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Argentina Disney+ disneyplus.com Armenia Setanta Sports setantasports.com Aruba Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Australia Stan Sport stan.com.au/sport Austria Sky Sport Austria sky.at Azerbaijan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Bahrain beIN Sports bein.com Bangladesh Star Sports startv.com Belarus Setanta Sports setantasports.com Belgium Play Sports playsports.be Benin SuperSport supersport.com Bhutan Star Sports startv.com Bolivia Disney+ disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Botswana SuperSport supersport.com Brazil ESPN Brazil espn.com.br British Virgin Islands Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Brunei Darussalam Astro Go astrogo.astro.com.my Bulgaria Diema Sport diemasport.nova.bg Burkina Faso SuperSport supersport.com Burundi SuperSport supersport.com Cambodia MONOMAX monomax.me Cameroon SuperSport supersport.com Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com/en-CA Cape Verde Islands SuperSport supersport.com Cayman Islands Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Central African Republic SuperSport supersport.com Chad beIN Sports bein.com Chile Disney+ disneyplus.com China Migu miguvideo.com Chinese Taipei ELTA OTT eltaott.tv Cocos Islands Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Colombia Disney+ disneyplus.com Congo DR SuperSport supersport.com Costa Rica Max max.com Croatia Arena Sport tvarenasport.hr Cuba Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Czech Republic Canal+ Sport canalplus.cz Côte d'Ivoire SuperSport supersport.com Denmark Viaplay Denmark viaplay.dk Dominica Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Dominican Republic Max max.com Ecuador Disney+ disneyplus.com Egypt beIN Sports bein.com El Salvador Max max.com Estonia Go3 Extra Sports go3.ee Ethiopia SuperSport supersport.com Fiji Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Finland Viaplay Finland viaplay.fi France Canal+ canalplus.com Gabon SuperSport supersport.com Gambia SuperSport supersport.com Georgia Setanta Sports setantasports.com Germany Sky Sport sky.de Ghana SuperSport supersport.com Great Britain TNT Sports tntsports.co.uk Greece Nova Sports novasports.gr Grenada Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Guadeloupe Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Guatemala Max max.com Guinea SuperSport supersport.com Haiti Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Honduras Max max.com Hong Kong Now TV nowtv.now.com Hungary Spíler TV tv2play.hu/spilertv Iceland SÝN Sport syn.is India JioHotstar hotstar.com Indonesia Vidio vidio.com Iran beIN Sports bein.com Iraq beIN Sports bein.com Ireland Republic TNT Sports tntsports.co.uk Israel Sport 1 sport1.maariv.co.il Jamaica Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Japan U-NEXT unext.jp Jordan beIN Sports bein.com Kazakhstan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Kenya SuperSport supersport.com Kiribati Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Korea (South) SPOTV spotvnow.co.kr Kosovo Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Kuwait beIN Sports bein.com Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Laos MONOMAX monomax.me Latvia Go3 Extra Sports go3.lv Lebanon beIN Sports bein.com Lesotho SuperSport supersport.com Liberia SuperSport supersport.com Libya beIN Sports bein.com Liechtenstein Sky Sport Germany sky.de Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports go3.lt Luxembourg Play Sports playsports.be Macao i-CABLE i-cable.com Madagascar SuperSport supersport.com Malawi SuperSport supersport.com Malaysia Astro Go astrogo.astro.com.my Maldives Star Sports startv.com Mali SuperSport supersport.com Martinique Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Mauritania beIN Sports bein.com Mexico Max max.com Micronesia Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Moldova Setanta Sports setantasports.com Monaco Canal+ canalplus.com Mongolia Premier Sports premiersports.mn Montenegro Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Montserrat Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Morocco beIN Sports bein.com Mozambique SuperSport supersport.com Myanmar MONOMAX monomax.me Namibia SuperSport supersport.com Nauru Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Nepal Star Sports startv.com Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands viaplay.nl New Caledonia Canal+ France canalplus.com New Zealand Sky Sport NOW skysportnow.co.nz Nicaragua Max max.com Niger SuperSport supersport.com Nigeria SuperSport supersport.com Niue Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz North Macedonia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Oman beIN Sports bein.com Pakistan Star Sports startv.com Palau Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Palestine beIN Sports bein.com Panama Max max.com Papua New Guinea Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Paraguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Peru Disney+ disneyplus.com Philippines Setanta Sports setantasports.com Poland Viaplay Poland viaplay.pl Portugal DAZN Portugal dazn.com/pt-PT Puerto Rico UNIVERSO telemundodeportes.com Qatar beIN Sports bein.com Réunion Canal+ canalplus.com Romania Digi Sport digisport.ro Russian Federation Setanta Sports setantasports.com Rwanda SuperSport supersport.com Saint Barthélemy Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Saint Kitts and Nevis Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Saint Lucia Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Saint Martin Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Saint Pierre and Miquelon Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Samoa Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz San Marino Sky Sport Italy sky.it Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport supersport.com Saudi Arabia beIN Sports bein.com Senegal SuperSport supersport.com Serbia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Seychelles SuperSport supersport.com Sierra Leone SuperSport supersport.com Singapore StarHub starhub.com Slovakia Canal+ Sport canalplus.sk Slovenia Arena Sport tvarenasport.si Solomon Islands Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Somalia beIN Sports bein.com South Africa SuperSport supersport.com South Sudan beIN Sports bein.com Spain DAZN Spain dazn.com/es-ES Sri Lanka Star Sports startv.com Sudan beIN Sports bein.com Suriname Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Swaziland (Eswatini) SuperSport supersport.com Sweden Viaplay Sweden viaplay.se Switzerland Sky Sport Switzerland sky.ch Syrian Arab Republic beIN Sports bein.com Tajikistan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Tanzania SuperSport supersport.com Thailand TrueVisions truevisions.co.th Timor-Leste Astro Go astrogo.astro.com.my Togo SuperSport supersport.com Tonga Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Trinidad and Tobago Disney+ Caribbean disneyplus.com Tunisia beIN Sports bein.com Turkey beIN Sports Turkey beinsports.com.tr Turkmenistan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Tuvalu Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Uganda SuperSport supersport.com Ukraine Setanta Sports setantasports.com United Arab Emirates beIN Sports bein.com United Kingdom TNT Sports tntsports.co.uk United States Peacock peacocktv.com Uruguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Uzbekistan Setanta Sports setantasports.com Vanuatu Sky Sport skysportnow.co.nz Venezuela Disney+ disneyplus.com Vietnam K+ kplus.vn Wallis and Futuna Canal+ France canalplus.com Yemen beIN Sports bein.com Zambia SuperSport supersport.com Zimbabwe SuperSport supersport.com

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Leeds United will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 12:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Arsenal head into this fixture with a significant number of players unavailable. William Saliba, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis, Ezri Konsa, and Max Dowman are all listed as injured, leaving Arteta with limited options across the squad. There are no suspensions reported for the home side, and their projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, and Gabriel ahead of him. Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, and Noni Madueke are named in midfield, with Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack.

Leeds head coach Daniel Farke is without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, and Jean Bahoya through injury, though no suspensions affect his selection. Farke's projected starting lineup features James Trafford in goal, a back line of Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, and Gabriel Gudmundsson, with Ao Tanaka, Jayden Bogle, Anton Stach, and Ethan Ampadu in midfield, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor leading the line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing none and losing two, scoring eight goals and conceding five in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, a result that will have been a jolt after back-to-back wins against Sunderland and Chelsea. The Gunners also claimed a 1-0 victory away at Napoli in the Champions League during this period, demonstrating their capacity to grind out results in Europe even when domestic form has stuttered.

Leeds have been more consistent, collecting two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent match ended goalless against Crystal Palace, but a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle before that remains the standout result in this sequence. Farke's side have scored seven and conceded four across the five fixtures, with their only loss a heavy 6-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-4 victory for Arsenal at Elland Road in January 2026, continuing a run of dominance that stretches across all five recorded fixtures in this dataset. Arsenal have won all five encounters, scoring 16 goals and conceding just two in the process, with the heaviest result a 5-0 home win at the Emirates in August 2025. Leeds have not managed to beat Arsenal in any of the five listed matches, though they did hold them to a 1-1 draw in the only fixture where they scored more than once.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit second while Leeds are fifth, meaning both clubs arrive at this fixture with genuine ambitions at the top end of the division.