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DAZN Spain
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How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Arsenal and Leeds United will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 12:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Arsenal vs Leeds United Probable lineups
Arsenal head into this fixture with a significant number of players unavailable. William Saliba, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis, Ezri Konsa, and Max Dowman are all listed as injured, leaving Arteta with limited options across the squad. There are no suspensions reported for the home side, and their projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, and Gabriel ahead of him. Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, and Noni Madueke are named in midfield, with Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack.
Leeds head coach Daniel Farke is without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, and Jean Bahoya through injury, though no suspensions affect his selection. Farke's projected starting lineup features James Trafford in goal, a back line of Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, and Gabriel Gudmundsson, with Ao Tanaka, Jayden Bogle, Anton Stach, and Ethan Ampadu in midfield, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor leading the line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Arsenal have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing none and losing two, scoring eight goals and conceding five in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, a result that will have been a jolt after back-to-back wins against Sunderland and Chelsea. The Gunners also claimed a 1-0 victory away at Napoli in the Champions League during this period, demonstrating their capacity to grind out results in Europe even when domestic form has stuttered.
Leeds have been more consistent, collecting two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent match ended goalless against Crystal Palace, but a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle before that remains the standout result in this sequence. Farke's side have scored seven and conceded four across the five fixtures, with their only loss a heavy 6-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-4 victory for Arsenal at Elland Road in January 2026, continuing a run of dominance that stretches across all five recorded fixtures in this dataset. Arsenal have won all five encounters, scoring 16 goals and conceding just two in the process, with the heaviest result a 5-0 home win at the Emirates in August 2025. Leeds have not managed to beat Arsenal in any of the five listed matches, though they did hold them to a 1-1 draw in the only fixture where they scored more than once.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|5
|+8
|15
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|12
L
W
W
W
W
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5
|+11
|10
W
W
D
L
W
|4
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|4
|+6
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|5
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|9
D
W
D
D
W
|6
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|9
W
D
W
D
D
|7
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|8
L
D
D
W
W
|9
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|9
|0
|8
W
L
D
W
D
|10
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|7
L
D
L
W
W
|11
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|6
L
W
L
L
W
|12
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|8
|0
|5
D
L
D
W
L
|13
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|5
L
W
D
D
L
|14
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|4
L
L
D
W
L
|15
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|4
D
L
W
L
L
|16
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|4
W
L
D
L
L
|17
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|3
L
D
D
D
L
|18
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|3
W
L
L
L
L
|19
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|2
D
D
L
L
L
|20
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
L
D
D
L
L
In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit second while Leeds are fifth, meaning both clubs arrive at this fixture with genuine ambitions at the top end of the division.