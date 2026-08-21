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Premier League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoCoventry City
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Arsenal vs Coventry City: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal vs Coventry City
Arsenal
Coventry City
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Coventry City will kick-off at 21 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Coventry City Probable lineups

4-3-3
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Formation
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
4-3-3
1D. Raya33R. Calafiori4B. White3C. Mosquera6Gabriel41D. Rice8M. Oedegaard49M. Lewis-Skelly29K. Havertz20N. Madueke17C. Tzolis19C. Rushworth27M. van Ewijk4B. Thomas5A. Amenda3J. Dasilva29V. Torp36C. Yirenkyi6M. Grimes9E. Simms23B. Thomas-Asante18L. Tchaouna
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
4-3-3
Arsenal

Starting XI

Coventry City

Manager

  • M. Arteta
  • F. Lampard

Mikel Arteta is without two senior defenders for the season opener. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba are both sidelined through injury, with Arsenal actively pursuing defensive reinforcements in the transfer market as a result. The projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, and Gabriel. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard anchor the midfield, with Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Christos Tzolis completing the lineup.

Coventry head into the match with four players unavailable. Luke Woolfenden, Frank Onyeka, and Ephron Mason-Clark are all out injured, while Haji Wright faces the longest absence after Frank Lampard confirmed the striker suffered a severe quad injury that will keep him sidelined for up to three months. Carl Rushworth starts in goal behind a back four of Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, and Jay Dasilva, with Matt Grimes captaining a midfield that includes Victor Torp and Caleb Yirenkyi. Ellis Simms, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Loum Tchaouna lead the attack.

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

GIR
W1-4
BET
L1-3
BVB
W2-3
COM
W1-1
MCI
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
COV

COV - Form

WRE
W3-1
WAT
W0-4
NOR
D0-0
ESP
W3-1
ASM
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Arsenal arrive in strong form across their five most recent matches, recording four wins and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16. They also beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 and Girona 4-1 in pre-season, though a 3-1 loss to Real Betis represents their only blemish across that run. The Gunners scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Coventry's recent record shows four wins and one draw from their last five. They beat Monaco 2-0 and Espanyol 3-1 in pre-season, and their last two competitive results were a 4-0 win at Watford and a 3-1 victory over Wrexham in the Championship. A goalless draw with Northampton Town in July is the only match they failed to win. Coventry scored nine goals and kept two clean sheets across that five-game run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawCoventry City
5
0
0
FA Cup
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
6
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Premier League
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
16Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2014, when Arsenal won 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Before that, Arsenal beat Coventry 6-1 in the Carabao Cup in September 2012. The last Premier League encounter between the sides dates to February 2001, when Arsenal won 1-0 at Highfield Road. Across the five recorded meetings, Arsenal have won all five, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
00000000
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit second and Coventry City are seventh.

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