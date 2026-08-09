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How to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund will kick-off at 9 Aug 2026, 14:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
No official team news has been provided by Arsenal ahead of this fixture. One notable development from the Gunners' pre-season is that young midfielder Louie Copley suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the friendly against Real Betis, ruling the 19-year-old out for an extended period. Further squad updates will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.
Borussia Dortmund have also not released injury or suspension information ahead of the match. No probable lineup has been confirmed by the club. This section will be updated with the latest team news as it emerges.
Form
Arsenal have recorded two wins, two losses and one draw across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to Real Betis on August 5, a result that followed a strong 4-1 victory over Girona in pre-season. Their other pre-season loss came against Paris Saint-Germain, where they were beaten on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Champions League semi-final. The Gunners scored eight goals across those five games and conceded seven.
Borussia Dortmund have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over FC Tokyo on August 1, though they lost to Cerezo Osaka and Fortuna Düsseldorf in their two previous pre-season outings. A 2-0 win over Oberhausen provided an earlier confidence boost, and their last competitive result was a 2-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen in May. Dortmund scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 26, 2014, when Arsenal won 2-0 at home. Across the five previous encounters on record, both sides have claimed two wins apiece, with one match going in Arsenal's favour away from home. Arsenal have scored six goals in those five games, while Dortmund have scored five.