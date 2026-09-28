How to watch Armenia vs Montenegro with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

Today's game between Armenia and Montenegro will kick off at 28 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Armenia vs Montenegro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Armenia are managed by Yegishe Melikyan, with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Montenegro head coach Mirko Vucinic also has no confirmed team news listed at present. Further squad information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Armenia head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-0 victory over Latvia in the UEFA Nations League C, and they also drew 1-1 with both Moldova and Kazakhstan in June friendlies. The one defeat in that run was a 1-2 loss to Belarus. Across those five matches, Armenia scored six goals and conceded five.

Montenegro's last five games returned three wins, one draw, and one loss. Vucinic's side beat Cyprus 2-1 in their most recent Nations League fixture and also claimed a 0-1 win away at Bulgaria before that. A 2-2 draw with Slovakia sits in that sequence alongside a 2-3 defeat to Slovenia. Montenegro scored seven goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in June 2025, when the match ended 2-2 in a friendly played in Montenegro. Before that, Armenia won 1-0 at home against Montenegro in a March 2022 friendly. Across the four meetings on record, the series is closely contested, with Montenegro winning a 2017 World Cup qualifier 4-1 and Armenia responding with a 3-2 home win in the November 2016 meeting. Armenia hold a slight edge when the fixtures are played on their own soil.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Armenia ARM 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 Montenegro MTN 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 Cyprus CYP 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Latvia LVA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Armenia sit top of UEFA Nations League C Group 2 heading into this fixture, with Montenegro in second place. The narrow gap between the sides means this match could decide who controls the group with the remaining games to play.