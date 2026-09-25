How to watch Armenia vs Latvia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

Today's game between Armenia and Latvia will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Armenia vs Latvia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Armenia are managed by Yegishe Melikyan, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Latvia head coach Paolo Nicolato also has no confirmed squad news available at this time. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Armenia have recorded one win, two draws and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Moldova, and they drew by the same scoreline against Kazakhstan before that. Earlier results include a 1-2 loss to Belarus and a 1-0 defeat to Hungary, with a heavy 9-1 defeat to Portugal also in that run. Across those five games, Armenia scored 13 goals and conceded 14.

Latvia's last five matches produced one win and four losses. Their most recent game ended in a 0-1 defeat to Faroe Islands, while a 1-1 result against Lithuania was recorded as a loss on their record. Latvia won both matches against Gibraltar in the Nations League C qualification round, with scores of 1-0 and 0-1. They also lost 2-1 to Serbia in World Cup qualification. Latvia scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when Latvia hosted Armenia in the UEFA Nations League C and lost 1-2. Before that, Armenia beat Latvia 4-1 at home in September 2024 in the same competition. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Armenia have won three and Latvia have won two, with Armenia scoring ten goals and Latvia scoring six across those fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Armenia ARM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Cyprus CYP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Latvia LVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Montenegro MTN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Armenia lead Group 2 of UEFA Nations League C, while Latvia are third in the same group. That gap means Armenia are playing to consolidate their position at the top, while Latvia need points to stay in contention.