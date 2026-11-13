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Arizona CardinalsArizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium
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How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game LIVE: QB Carson Beck set to make Cardinals debut! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) in an all NFC West clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT (9.05pm GMT).

Cardinals (3-6) rookie quarterback Carson Beck is set to make his first career NFL start for an injury-depleted Arizona squad, who are looking to snap a 10-game home losing streak.

The short-handed Rams (5-4) are aiming to extend their three-game winning streak and avenge their Week 6 upset loss (18-16) against the Cardinals.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

Sky Sports+

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

Both rosters enter Week 10 heavily depleted by injuries, with major headlines surrounding a rookie quarterback debut in Arizona and an All-Pro wide receiver landing on injured reserve in Los Angeles.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

  • Quarterback Overhaul: Third-round rookie Carson Beck will make his first NFL regular-season start after veteran Gardner Minshew was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending elbow injury. Arizona also traded former starter Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens last week. To add depth behind Beck, the Cardinals signed 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson and claimed Joey Aguilar off the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.
  • Depleted Wide Receiver Room: Arizona's top wideout Michael Wilson was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending neck injury suffered in Week 9 against Seattle. With Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks already out for the year, the Cardinals will rely on a makeshift receiving corps featuring Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, Harrison Wallace III, and Devin Duvernay. Tight end Trey McBride remains the focal point of the passing attack after recording at least seven catches in 11 consecutive games.
  • Offensive Line & Defense Concerns: Center Hjalte Froholdt has missed consecutive practices while in concussion protocol, putting Hayden Conner in line to start at center. Guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) also remains sidelined, while left tackle Jayden Williams (knee) is limited. Defensively, outside linebacker Josh Sweat (shoulder), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (wrist), defensive tackle Roy Lopez (toe/ankle), and safety Andrew Wingard (groin) all missed Thursday's practice. Running back Bam Knight cleared concussion protocol to practice in full.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

  • Puka Nacua Placed on IR: All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua was placed on injured reserve Thursday after sustaining MCL and PCL sprains alongside turf toe on the final offensive snap of Week 9's win over Washington. He will miss at least four games.
  • Thin Receiving Corps & Roster Moves: With Davante Adams (hamstring) missing his fourth straight game and Jordan Whittington sidelined, the Rams promoted wide receiver Brennan Presley from the practice squad to the active roster and signed Tyler Scott to the practice squad. Quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced in full despite managing a right elbow issue.
  • Defensive & Tight End Injuries: The Rams' pass rush—led by Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett, who is limited with a knee issue—remains their primary strength. However, the secondary and tight end groups are banged up. Cornerback Trent McDuffie (back), safety Kam Curl (toe), left guard Steve Avila (hamstring), and tight ends Tyler Higbee (illness), Davis Allen (oblique), and Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) all missed Thursday's practice.
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ

Form

Los Angeles Rams
LA

All Games

Seattle Seahawks
SEA
17
3
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
L
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
30
33
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
W
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
16
30
Denver Broncos
DEN
L
Los Angeles Rams
LA
16
18
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
W
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
21
45
Detroit Lions
DET
L
Matches played5
Points scored91

All Games

Washington Commanders
WAS
13
20
Los Angeles Rams
LA
W
Los Angeles Rams
LA
24
9
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
W
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
21
35
Los Angeles Rams
LA
W
Los Angeles Rams
LA
16
18
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
L
Los Angeles Rams
LA
34
37
Buffalo Bills
BUF
L
Matches played5
Points scored129

Head to Head

Arizona Cardinals
Draw
Los Angeles Rams
2
0
3
NFL
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
16
Arizona Cardinals badge
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
18
FT
NFL
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
37
Arizona Cardinals badge
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
20
FT
NFL
Arizona Cardinals badge
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
17
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
45
FT
NFL
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
13
Arizona Cardinals badge
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
9
FT
NFL
Arizona Cardinals badge
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
41
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
10
FT
105Points scored121

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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