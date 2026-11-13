How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game LIVE: QB Carson Beck set to make Cardinals debut! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time
The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) in an all NFC West clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT (9.05pm GMT).
Cardinals (3-6) rookie quarterback Carson Beck is set to make his first career NFL start for an injury-depleted Arizona squad, who are looking to snap a 10-game home losing streak.
The short-handed Rams (5-4) are aiming to extend their three-game winning streak and avenge their Week 6 upset loss (18-16) against the Cardinals.
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Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Team News
Both rosters enter Week 10 heavily depleted by injuries, with major headlines surrounding a rookie quarterback debut in Arizona and an All-Pro wide receiver landing on injured reserve in Los Angeles.
Arizona Cardinals Team News
- Quarterback Overhaul: Third-round rookie Carson Beck will make his first NFL regular-season start after veteran Gardner Minshew was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending elbow injury. Arizona also traded former starter Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens last week. To add depth behind Beck, the Cardinals signed 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson and claimed Joey Aguilar off the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.
- Depleted Wide Receiver Room: Arizona's top wideout Michael Wilson was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending neck injury suffered in Week 9 against Seattle. With Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks already out for the year, the Cardinals will rely on a makeshift receiving corps featuring Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, Harrison Wallace III, and Devin Duvernay. Tight end Trey McBride remains the focal point of the passing attack after recording at least seven catches in 11 consecutive games.
- Offensive Line & Defense Concerns: Center Hjalte Froholdt has missed consecutive practices while in concussion protocol, putting Hayden Conner in line to start at center. Guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) also remains sidelined, while left tackle Jayden Williams (knee) is limited. Defensively, outside linebacker Josh Sweat (shoulder), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (wrist), defensive tackle Roy Lopez (toe/ankle), and safety Andrew Wingard (groin) all missed Thursday's practice. Running back Bam Knight cleared concussion protocol to practice in full.
Los Angeles Rams Team News
- Puka Nacua Placed on IR: All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua was placed on injured reserve Thursday after sustaining MCL and PCL sprains alongside turf toe on the final offensive snap of Week 9's win over Washington. He will miss at least four games.
- Thin Receiving Corps & Roster Moves: With Davante Adams (hamstring) missing his fourth straight game and Jordan Whittington sidelined, the Rams promoted wide receiver Brennan Presley from the practice squad to the active roster and signed Tyler Scott to the practice squad. Quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced in full despite managing a right elbow issue.
- Defensive & Tight End Injuries: The Rams' pass rush—led by Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett, who is limited with a knee issue—remains their primary strength. However, the secondary and tight end groups are banged up. Cornerback Trent McDuffie (back), safety Kam Curl (toe), left guard Steve Avila (hamstring), and tight ends Tyler Higbee (illness), Davis Allen (oblique), and Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) all missed Thursday's practice.
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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks