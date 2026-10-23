How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 16:05 State Farm Stadium

The Arizona Cardinals host the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona), during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT (8.05pm GMT).

The Cardinals (2-4) have conceded the joint-most points in the NFL (178 in 6 games) and are winless at home this season. Detroit (4-2) arrive in Arizona looking to make it three wins in-a-row.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

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DAZN Game Pass

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Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos Team News

Both teams enter Week 7 managing significant defensive and offensive backfield injuries following hard-fought Week 6 matchups.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

The Cardinals pulled off a massive 18-16 upset over the Los Angeles Rams last week, but it came at a high cost, with five starters sitting out practice on Thursday.

Rushing Attack : Standout rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle), the third overall pick in the 2026 draft, is heavily expected to miss his second consecutive game. Expect Tyler Allgeier and Zonovan "Bam" Knight to split reps on the ground again.

Quarterback Room : Jacoby Brissett remains the locked-in starter under center. However, third-string quarterback Carson Beck (back) has been sidelined.

Defensive Concerns : Star safety Budda Baker missed consecutive practices with a combination of a groin injury and an illness, though he remains optimistic about playing. Safety Dewey Wingard (knee) and defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (ankle) also did not participate on Thursday.

Secondary Updates : Cornerback Max Melton (knee) has been downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday. On a positive note, cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) returned to practice, and safety Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) has progressed to limited participation.

Denver Broncos Team News

The Broncos come off a grueling 17-14 overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks and are monitoring the timeline of several key defensive pieces.

Secondary Boost : All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) returned to the practice field this week as a limited participant. While there is a chance he sits until Week 8 to completely recover, his return to practice is highly encouraging. Cornerback Riley Moss (ribs) has been upgraded to a full participant.

Backfield Reinforcements : Rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) practiced fully after missing time on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Conversely, Tyler Badie (thumb) remains sidelined.

Defensive Line & Edge : Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (ankle) missed practice, with hints from Sean Payton that he may be destined for short-term IR. Safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) also remains out and is expected to miss this week's contest. Star wideout Jaylen Waddle (chest) logged limited practice reps.

Useful links

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AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks